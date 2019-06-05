Best weather of the year so far ahead?

“There is really no such thing as bad weather, only different kinds of good weather. ”― John Ruskin

John Ruskin nailed it. Ask Minnesotans what good weather is, and you’ll get several different answers.

But this is early June 2019. It’s hard to argue against a good one- to two-week run of sun-filled, mostly dry, days as good weather. The weather maps seem ready to deliver a little payback for what we’ve so dearly earned over the past severe months. It won’t bring us even, but it’s a start.

Return to summer

Temperatures the next two week will please many Minnesotans. We return to summerlike 80s the rest of this week. Dew points hover in the comfy 50s until Friday and Saturday, when the sticky 60s return. Summer.

Next week looks glorious for those who don’t like too much heat. San Diego, meet Minnesota. Good sleeping weather. Open the windows.

Drier forecast ahead?

Farmers and soggy weather souls everywhere could use a good run of dry, sunny, weather. There could be a couple isolated showers across Minnesota this week, but most of us will see plenty of sun and dryness. The only real chance for focused rain appears to arrive Sunday. Most models suggest less than an inch of rain over the next week. Maybe longer.

The Canadian model is particularly dry. Here’s the rainfall output through next Wednesday morning.

CO2 rises 3.5 ppm last year

When I give climate talks, people are surprised to see how quickly atmospheric CO2 levels are rising. Here’s an update from Andrew Freedman at Axios.

[THREAD] Yikes. We just saw Earth's seasonal peak CO2 level leap by 2nd-largest amount on record from 1 year to the next. A 3.5 ppm increase, to a May monthly avg. of 414.8 ppm. https://t.co/otKR3ZjBkK — Andrew Freedman (@afreedma) June 4, 2019