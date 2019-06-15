A cool Sunday, with a shower chance; no hot days in sight

If your looking for really warm weather, you’ll have to wait awhile. Some people will probably be happy that they won’t have to run their air-conditioners over the next few days.

Temperature trends

Sunday highs will range from the 50s near Lake Superior to some mid 70s in southwestern Minnesota:

Twin Cities metro area highs will be near 70, which is well below our average June 16 high of 79 degrees.

Much of Minnesota will see highs in the 70s on Monday, with 60s to the north:

Twin Cities metro area highs are projected to reach the mid 70s Tuesday through Friday.

Sunday shower chance

There will be a chance of scattered showers Sunday morning in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. One forecast model shows the shower chance continuing in portions of western Minnesota Sunday afternoon.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern from Sunday morning through Sunday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain. There could be showers in some areas that look dry in the NAM loop.

Saturday severe weather reports

I’ve highlighted some Minnesota severe weather reports that were forwarded to the Storm Prediction Center on Saturday by NWS forecast offices:

Times are in Universal Time, which is 5 hours ahead of Central Daylight Time; so the camper and truck damage in Mapleton listed at 1920 was at 2:20 p.m. CDT. Notice the possible tornado video listed as 5:14 p.m. CDT about six miles from Cherry Grove in Fillmore county. We’ll let you know if the NWS verifies a tornado at that location.

Parts of southern Minnesota saw heavy rain Saturday afternoon/early Saturday evening. There was a rainfall report of 5.75 inches on Saturday from Spring Valley in Fillmore county. Portions of Fillmore and Mower county had flooding on Saturday due to the heavy rains.

A flood warning will continue into Sunday morning for some areas:

Flood Warning

National Weather Service La Crosse WI

753 PM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019 MNC045-099-161245-

/O.NEW.KARX.FA.W.0014.190616T0053Z-190616T1245Z/

/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/

Mower MN-Fillmore MN-

753 PM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019 The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Mower County in southeastern Minnesota…

Southwestern Fillmore County in southeastern Minnesota… * Until 745 AM CDT Sunday. * At 748 PM CDT, road closures were reported over portions of

eastern Mower County, mainly in the Grand Meadow area. Expect

rising river levels along portions of the Root River tonight.

Always follow instructions from local authorities and never

attempt to cross flood waters by vehicle or on foot and don`t

drive around barricades. * Some locations impacted include…

Preston, Spring Valley, Grand Meadow, Wykoff, Cherry Grove,

Bristol, York, Dexter, Carimona, Ostrander, Elkton, Forestville

State Park, Etna, Greenleafton, County Roads 4 And 8, Highways 63

And 16, Hamilton, County Roads 4 And 3 and Granger. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering

flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

You can get updates on any warning by clicking on the warning area on this map.

Programming note

