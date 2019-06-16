A cool Dad’s Day; mainly 70s this coming week

This Father’s Day will be cooler than normal.

The northern half of Minnesota plus northwestern Wisconsin will have the best chance of occasional scattered showers today, with an isolated afternoon/evening thunderstorm also possible. Elsewhere in Minnesota and western Wisconsin, an isolated shower/thundershower is possible today and this evening.

Temperature trends

Sunday afternoon highs are expected to reach the 70s in west-central Minnesota through southwestern and south-central Minnesota. There will be mainly 60s elsewhere in Minnesota, plus western Wisconsin. Some locations near Lake Superior will top lout in the 50s. Some spots in the Twin Cities metro area will touch 70 this Sunday afternoon. Our average high temp is 79 degrees this time of year in the Twin Cities.

Monday highs reach the 70s across much of Minnesota, with 60s far north:

Twin Cities metro area highs are projected to reach the mid 70s Tuesday through Thursday, followed by upper 70s Friday.

Rain and thunder chances this week

Northern and western Minnesota could see scattered showers and an isolated t-storm anytime on Monday. Our chance of a shower/isolated t-storm in the Twin Cities metro area appears to be be mainly late Monday afternoon and Monday evening.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern Monday through Monday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain. There could be showers in some areas that look dry in the NAM loop.

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

We could see scattered showers and thunderstorms at times from Tuesday through Thursday, but it looks like Friday could be the wettest day of the coming week.

NOAA’s Global Forecast System model shows this potential precipitation pattern for Friday through Saturday morning:

The timing and intensity of the rain could change in the forecast models as we go through the week, so don’t alter any Friday plans.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.