A comfortable June week, with stormy periods

This week will bring very comfortable weather as we enjoy the longest daylight days of the year.

High temperatures will be mainly in the 70s just about statewide with some northern portions hanging in the 60s for Monday and maybe Tuesday. Scattered high temperatures could reach the low 80s by the weekend.

Dew points, those measurements of atmospheric moisture, will be mainly in the 40s and 50s for at least the work week.

And yes, thunderstorms are possible, mainly Thursday through Sunday.

Now for some details

Monday will be a rather quiet day. Sunshine will break through the clouds in central and southern sections. Afternoon high temperatures will range from the mid 60s near Canada well into the 70s farther south.

The Twin Cities should have a high in the upper 70s with light winds.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop up with the heating of the day, mainly for the northern quarter of the state and also in the south from the Twin Cities area to across southern Minnesota. Severe weather is not expected.

One small area of rain had already developed in southwestern Minnesota around Marshall and Russell Monday morning.

The Twin Cities will have a mostly uneventful day but showers and isolated thunderstorms might darken the skies later in the day.

Meanwhile, the flooded middle of the country will continue to get drenched with unwanted rain, especially from the middle Mississippi River Valley up the Ohio River Valley and east to New Jersey.

Heavy rain could easily cause additional flash flooding.

Tuesday and Wednesday

Mild temperatures and pleasant humidity will continue Tuesday and Wednesday. Most high temperatures will be in the 70s.

Isolated showers and a few thunderstorms will pop up across northern Minnesota both days.

Unsettled skies Thursday through Sunday

Atmospheric energy will ramp up beginning on Thursday and continue through the weekend. Most of the storms will be hit-and-miss, but long range models are indicating a more widespread area of showers and thunderstorms on Friday into Friday night.

The big picture

The pattern of soaking the flooded middle of the country while we get by with just stray showers and storms will continue into next week.

Total seven-day forecast rainfall amounts until next Monday morning could reach half a foot mainly in the Ohio River Valley area.