Higher temperatures coming; showers and storms at times this week

The weekend’s cold sogginess has drifted off to the east. Widespread rainfall included about 1.5 inches across much of the Twin Cities area and 3 inches in St. Cloud and Monticello.

Snow fell on northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin. The Duluth National Weather Service Office measured 2.4 inches of slushy snow while 7.3 inches was reported in Poplar, Wis.

Skies were clearing Sunday night and allowed chilly temperatures to break out Monday morning. Early morning temperatures fell into the frosty 30s over much of the state. Upper 20s were reported up around Ely, Hibbing and Silver Bay.

Sunshine will warm us nicely for a pleasant Monday afternoon. Look for high temperatures from the upper 50s to mid-60s. The Twin Cities should reach about 63 degrees with a light wind.

Higher temperatures more typical of late May are on tap for later this week, but so are some periods of widespread showers and thunderstorms.

Here is a quick preview of the upcoming workweek:

Meanwhile, across the Southern Plains

A potent spring storm is revving up well to our south. Widespread strong thunderstorms that began early on Monday will continue to build through the afternoon from Texas to Kansas and Missouri. Heavy rain as well as damaging winds, hail and strong tornadoes are likely.

That storm has all the instability, moisture and support aloft to produce a major severe weather outbreak, especially with the heating of the day. An outbreak of violent and potentially long-track tornadoes is likely into Monday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has taken the rather unusual step of declaring a high risk of severe weather from northwest Texas into Oklahoma on Monday into Monday night.

Rain coming on Tuesday

That southern storm will spread moisture, but probably not severe weather, our way on Tuesday. Rain will build northward across the southern half of Minnesota. Blustery winds from the east will gust over 40 mph in the afternoon.

There is a slight risk that the new rain on soggy southern Minnesota could lead to localized flash flooding.

Afternoon high temperatures are likely to stick in the upper 40s in rainy southern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon while northern Minnesota enjoys a dry day and highs reaching into the 60s.

Rain will eventually reach northern Minnesota late Tuesday and linger through the night into Wednesday.

Higher temperatures later in the week

Warmer air, more typical of late May, should arrive later this week. The Twin Cities should see high temperatures in the low 70s by Thursday and mid- to maybe upper 70s on Friday.

More unsettled weather also likely

Look for chances of showers and thunderstorms at times on Wednesday afternoon, Thursday night into Friday and maybe late on Sunday.

We could see a couple inches of rain across southern Minnesota over the next week. But the really drenching rains will fall from northwestern Texas to Iowa.