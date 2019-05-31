Summery Friday, with a PM thunder chance; weekend 70s

This final day of meteorological spring will feel like mid-summer. We call the three warmest months of the year (June through August) meteorological summer. If you’re a stickler for astronomical seasons, the summer solstice is June 21 this year.

Smoke-filtered sunshine

A veil of smoke from Canadian wildfires will linger over much of Minnesota and Wisconsin this Friday:

Skies are still a bit hazy this morning due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. Model forecasts suggest the smoke will stick around through the day across much of the area. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/EV46tVYqQY — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) May 31, 2019

Temperature trends

The southern two-thirds of Minnesota, plus much of western Wisconsin, will see Friday highs well into the 80s. A few spots could creep above 90, even in the Twin Cities metro area. Roughly the northern third of Minnesota will top out in the 70s, with some 60s in parts of the northeast.

Our average high temp is 74 degrees this time of year in the Twin Cities metro area.

Saturday highs retreat to the 70s south, with 60s in the north:

Similar highs are on tap for Sunday:

Twin Cities metro area highs are projected to be in the mid 70s Monday, followed by upper 70s Tuesday through Thursday.

Rain and thunder chances

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in central Minnesota late Friday afternoon and Friday evening. The shower and thunderstorm chance will expand into the Twin Cities metro area plus southern Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin Friday evening and continue into the overnight hours.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s High-Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) forecast model shows the potential rain pattern Friday afternoon through Saturday morning:

The rain chance tapers off early Saturday morning in the Twin Cities metro area, but lingers into late morning in parts of southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin.

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain. It will rain in some areas that look dry in the HRRR loop, but the loop illustrates the scattered nature of the rain pattern.

The severe weather risk is low, but the Storm Prediction Center of the NWS shows a marginal risk of severe weather Friday and Friday night in portions of Minnesota (including the Twin Cities metro area) and western Wisconsin:

Marginal risk means that an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible.

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

Rivers are rising

Recent rainy weather has caused river levels to rise again across much of southern Minnesota, and rivers have reached flood stage at many locations.

You can click on any location on the NWS Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service (AHPS) site to get hydrographs of recent and forecast river levels. Some locations list levels in feet above sea level, others list levels in feet above a local reference point.

Here’s the Friday morning hydrograph for the Mississippi River at St. Paul:

You can see that the Mississippi River is at moderate flood stage Friday morning at the St. Paul location and it’s expected to fluctuate very little this weekend. The river level at St. Paul is expected to slowly fall next Monday and Tuesday.

There are flood warnings along some rivers in Minnesota. You can get flood warning updates by clicking on any green-shaded location on the National Weather Service Twin Cities website.

Here’s how the National Weather Service map looked Friday morning:

Projected river levels are updated on a regular basis, so check back to the AHPS site and the National Weather Service point forecasts for the latest info on the rivers near you.

If you’d like to scroll through hydrographs along a certain river in central or southern Minnesota, check here.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.