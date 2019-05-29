Finally, summer! 80s ahead, cue the mosquitoes

The weather maps finally look like summer.

Minnesota’s weather pattern is about to change. A much more summery air mass is blowing into Minnesota. High temperatures reach the upper 70s and 80s starting Thursday. Dew points gradually climb into the 60s by next Tuesday. A few models hint at temperatures near 90 by next Tuesday.

OUT: Words like snow, sleet, frost. IN: Warm, humid, heat wave, ice cream?

We’ve earned this, Minnesota.

Fun with 80s

It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a forecast with multiple 80-degree temperatures. Highs likely hit 80 or warmer in the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota Thursday, Friday, and next Tuesday. Bring it on.

Glenville tornado

Here’s more on the Memorial Day EF-0 tornado in southern Minnesota.

A tornado rated EF0 touched down Mon May 27 just north of Glenville MN, or 7 miles SE of Albert Lea. Max winds were 85 mph, path length was 0.6 miles. More info here: https://t.co/MMe619PZpj Four other tornadoes in SE MN on May 27 are listed here: https://t.co/ajBesWENKT pic.twitter.com/ipCg21kRg7 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) May 29, 2019

Drier pattern ahead

The upper-air pattern looks less favorable to frequent monsoonal dousings in the next couple of weeks. The only real chances for a few passing thundershowers come Thursday and Friday nights.

We can use the break. This is the third wettest year to date so far in the Twin Cities.

MSP is off to a very wet start to the year. As of May 27th MSP has received 15.61 inches of precipitation ranking 3rd most since record keeping began in 1871. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/74nyku8Evw — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) May 28, 2019

Cue the mosquitoes

All that rain has created standing water everywhere. I predict clouds of mosquitoes big enough to show up on Doppler in the next couple weeks. Ugh.

The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District has great information on breeding sites and treatment activities.

[5:15 PM] 15 tornadoes have been confirmed in our county warning area so far.https://t.co/6M4I68Driz — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 29, 2019

Tornado attack

The frequency and persistence of the recent tornado outbreaks are staggering.

The past few days have spawned the nation's most intense multi-day tornado episode in years–with a surprisingly low death toll https://t.co/fkR59R9ncn pic.twitter.com/cXoj49Ryfc — Weather Underground (@wunderground) May 29, 2019

This one pretty much nails it.