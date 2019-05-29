Finally, summer! 80s ahead, cue the mosquitoes

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner May 29, 2019
The weather maps finally look like summer.

Minnesota’s weather pattern is about to change. A much more summery air mass is blowing into Minnesota. High temperatures reach the upper 70s and 80s starting Thursday. Dew points gradually climb into the 60s by next Tuesday. A few models hint at temperatures near 90 by next Tuesday.

OUT: Words like snow, sleet, frost. IN: Warm, humid, heat wave, ice cream?

We’ve earned this, Minnesota.

Fun with 80s

It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a forecast with multiple 80-degree temperatures. Highs likely hit 80 or warmer in the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota Thursday, Friday, and next Tuesday. Bring it on.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, via Weather Bell

Glenville tornado 

Here’s more on the Memorial Day EF-0 tornado in southern Minnesota.

Drier pattern ahead

The upper-air pattern looks less favorable to frequent monsoonal dousings in the next couple of weeks. The only real chances for a few passing thundershowers come Thursday and Friday nights.

We can use the break. This is the third wettest year to date so far in the Twin Cities.

Cue the mosquitoes

All that rain has created standing water everywhere. I predict clouds of mosquitoes big enough to show up on Doppler in the next couple weeks. Ugh.

The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District has great information on breeding sites and treatment activities.

Metropolitan Mosquito Control District.

Tornado attack

The frequency and persistence of the recent tornado outbreaks are staggering.

