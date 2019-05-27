Soggy Memorial Day for many; localized flooding possible in the south

A pleasant Saturday and Sunday are being followed by widespread chilly rain for Memorial Day. Rain gauges should be ready for a full day of measuring.

Abundant moisture has been spinning up ahead of a storm system over Nebraska. Widespread rain with embedded thunderstorms advanced northeastward from eastern Nebraska across Iowa into southern Minnesota and up to the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin by early this morning.

Thunderstorms with frequent lightning have been most common in Iowa, but lightning is possible today as far north as the Twin Cities area.

Rain will fall mainly on about the southern half of Minnesota for much of Monday before ending from west to east in the evening

Heavy rain likely

Some of the rainfall will be heavy. Amounts of from 1 to 3 inches are likely by Monday evening, especially across southern Minnesota.

The combination of soggy ground from a wet spring and the addition of heavy rain might lead to localized flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch from the southern Twin Cities Metro area and parts of western Wisconsin down into south central Minnesota through Monday night. Continued rain might lead to flooding along streams and rivers as well is in low-lying areas.

For the Twin Cities

The metro area will get rain all day until evening. Rainfall will be heavy at times with the chance of thunderstorms. A gusty northeast wind increasing to 15 to 25 mph will make your umbrella struggle to survive. Rain is likely to taper off considerably by Monday evening and end from west to east during the evening.

Unseasonably chilly Memorial Day

Temperatures will be chilly for Memorial Day, especially compared to the record 100 degrees the Twin Cities reached last year on Memorial Day. Metro temperatures will probably hover in the mid and upper 50s during the daylight hours.

The mildest temperatures will be found around Hallock, Warroad and Rosseau with afternoon readings in the mid 60s.

Elsewhere on Memorial Day

Severe storms are possible on Monday across a lengthy west-to-east path. The Chicago area is included in an enhanced risk area for severe weather.

Pleasant Tuesday

Warmer temperatures will bring us a drying day for most of Tuesday. Expect high temperatures from the mid 60s to low 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms should break out in southwestern Minnesota during the afternoon and be near the Twin Cities area Tuesday night. The Rochester area could get thunderstorms Tuesday evening and again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Dry and warmer Thursday-Friday

Warmer air should push afternoon temperatures into the 70s on Thursday and especially Friday.

End of the week

It’s just a heads-up at this point, but the long range outlook toward the end of the week indicates the chance of thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday.