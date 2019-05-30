Smoky pall overhead; warmest day of 2019 so far Friday

Skies over the Land of Sky Blue Waters are tinted white again.

A broad smoke plume from wildfires in Alberta is visible overhead and from weather satellites. The plume covers most of the Upper Midwest.

Wildfire smoke continues over Minnesota. Air quality index (AQI) values are in the Yellow (moderate) category in many locations. These conditions are being monitored for impacts on air quality by various meteorological/air quality data. #WildfireSmoke #MNwx pic.twitter.com/ptpueFnnzZ — MN Air Quality Index (@mpca_aqi) May 30, 2019

So far air quality readings have been mostly in the moderate range because most of the particulate matter that makes up the smoke is elevated.

Statewide forecast: May 30 Yellow (moderate) from much of north/central Minnesota today due to wildfire smoke (fine particles) and ozone. Southeast Minnesota remains Green (good). May 31 Yellow for fine particulate and ozone in most of Minnesota as smoke from Canada lingers. — MN Air Quality Index (@mpca_aqi) May 30, 2019

Warmest day of 2019 so far Friday

The mercury hit 92 degrees in the Red River Valley Thursday afternoon. That heated air mass glides southward across Minnesota Friday. Some thermometers will push 90 Friday afternoon. For most of the southern half of Minnesota, Friday will be the warmest day of 2019 so far. Strike up the band.

Friday night thunder

Friday’s air mass will be ripe with thunder potential. By Friday night, a cold front will push south and trigger a band of thunderstorms. Most models suggest the storms will develop across central Minnesota, then rumble south toward the Twin Cities Friday evening.

Here’s NOAA’s HRRR model.

A few storms could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and thunder. There is a marginal (low) risk for severe storms as the line moves south.

Nice weekend

The cool front blows a pleasant air mass south this weekend. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s will feel comfortable Saturday and Sunday. Summerlike warmth returns next week.

Spotting rip currents

Our lakes are generally too tame for rip currents, and still too chilly for swimming for most of us. But if you’re heading to warmer waters, it’s good to know how to spot a rip current.

Have plans to head to the beach this Summer? Follow the local NWS office at your destination using https://t.co/1002G0Dpmz. They share valuable, localized RIP CURRENT danger updates. Rip currents have killed over 20 people already this year! pic.twitter.com/wKt1B3q8ul — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) May 30, 2019

Historic tornado outbreak

It’s been one of the worst tornado seasons on record. Weather Underground has a good write up on just how unusual this season is.