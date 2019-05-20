Oklahoma tornado outbreak; warmer air finally in sight for Minnesota?

It was good tonic to see the sun today.

Our weekend rains brought another 1 to 3 inches of rain to many already soggy backyards and farm fields. But I’m not complaining as a significant tornado and severe weather outbreak lashes the southern Plains tonight.

High risk

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center doesn’t toss out high risk areas often. The atmospheric setup is perfect tonight across northern Texas and Oklahoma. Several tornadoes have already been sighted as I write this post, and it’s still early in what looks like a long night of twisters.

PDS tornado watches

NOAA reserves the title of Particularly Dangerous Situation tornado watches for the most volatile situations. This is one of them.

URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Tornado Watch Number 199

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

135 PM CDT Mon May 20 2019 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of

Central and Western Oklahoma

Northwest Texas * Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 135 PM until

1000 PM CDT. …THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION… * Primary threats include…

Numerous tornadoes and several intense tornadoes expected

Widespread damaging winds and scattered significant gusts to 80

mph expected

Widespread large hail and scattered very large hail events to 4

inches in diameter expected SUMMARY…An outbreak of tornadoes, including the risk of intense

and long-track tornadoes, is expected to develop this afternoon

across the watch area. Very large hail and damaging wind gusts are

expected with the numerous supercell storms.

Minnesota: Next rain arrives Tuesday

The same storm that’s cranking out tornadoes in Oklahoma tonight will be more docile when it arrives in Minnesota Tuesday night. Expect rain to develop in southwest Minnesota midday, and spread into the Twin Cities by afternoon rush hours. It rains hard again Tuesday night. Occasional lighter showers linger Wednesday.

Here’s NOAA’s GFS model.

Another soaker

Another inch of rain is likely across most of Minnesota. Totals could exceed 2 inches in the south.

70s return this week

Our weather finally turns warmer again late this week. We get more rain Friday, but right now Thursday, Saturday and Sunday look potentially pleasant.

Hints of summer?

There are some early signs our weather pattern will turn warmer and drier in the first week of June. I’m from Missouri on this one, but here’s the upper air map.

NOAA’s GFS is cranking out more frequent temps near 80 degrees the first week of June.

Stay tuned.