Memorial Day rain winding down; much milder the rest of the week

A huge area of widespread rain has been racing northeastward across mainly the southern half of Minnesota this Memorial Day and will depart the state this evening.

Rainfall amounts are just beginning to come in. Most of the reports I have seen so far have been in the 1.5 to 2.5-inch range. New Ulm measured 2.5 inches. Parts of southwestern Minnesota around Windom, Jackson and Fairmont got 2 to 3 inches. Some areas near Rochester seem to have picked up at least 3 inches.

The Twin Cities officially measured about 1.8 inches of rain by 5 p.m. on Monday with light rain still falling. That makes it by far the rainiest Memorial Day since the holiday was switched to Mondays in 1971.

The National Weather Service cancelled the Flood Watch that had been in effect for east central and southern Minnesota as well as parts of west central Wisconsin.

Frost? Really?

Yes, frost is likely up north Monday night. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for north central and northeastern Minnesota for Monday night. Low temperatures in the 30s will lead to widespread frost by early Tuesday morning.

Much milder Tuesday and Wednesday

Look for milder temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday with highs generally mid 60s to mid 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely across southern parts of the state from Tuesday night well into Wednesday. A marginal risk of severe weather has been posted along the southern edge of Minnesota for Tuesday night. The worst of the severe weather is likely to be in that orange area of enhanced risk fro Oklahoma to southern Iowa.

Warm-up will continue Thursday and Friday

Yes, the end of the month will finally feel like the end of May should feel. Look for a lot of highs in the 70s and maybe even touching 80 here and there, especially on Friday.

End-of-the-week storms?

We could indeed see some storms Friday night and Saturday. More details as the week progresses.