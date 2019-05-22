Lingering showers Wednesday; clearing skies Thursday

Tuesday’s rain has tracked into the northernmost parts of Minnesota:

The weakening storm system continues to rev up lingering wind-whipped showers across southern Minnesota this Wednesday morning:

Most official weather stations in the Twin Cities measured about seven-tenths of an inch of rain for the 24 hours ending at 7 a.m.

The showers are tracking generally northward and will taper off this morning across the southern third of the state. The greatest additional rainfalls for Wednesday-Wednesday night are likely to be in parts of central to northern Minnesota:

High temperatures Wednesday afternoon should range from the low 50s in the northwest corner to around 70 in the southeast. But it will be cooler along the North Shore with highs only in the 40s as the wind blows in from Lake Superior.

The Twin Cities should have a high around 63 with a gusty wind of 15 to 25 mph from the southeast becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Increasing sunshine on Thursday

A drying trend will bring decreasing clouds along with relaxed winds on Thursday.

High temperatures will be mainly in the 60s with the Twin Cities hitting about 66.

More rain beginning Thursday night

The next weather system from the southwest will begin to dampen southern Minnesota Thursday night. Models indicate that rain is likely for southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities area from Thursday night into Friday morning. Most amounts in that already-soggy region should be around a third of an inch or less.

Rain is likely to continue well into Friday for northern Minnesota where total amounts in excess of a half-inch are forecast.

Memorial Day weekend looks quite pleasant

Memorial Day weekend should start out with a lovely Saturday treating us to highs in the 60s in the north to low 70s in the south.

Sunday looks almost as nice with similar temperatures but just the chance of a few isolated showers courtesy of a weak cold front.

Monday, Memorial Day, will be a bit cooler on the backside of that cold front. The Twin Cities might see a high in the mid 60s. That would be cooler than normal, but preferable to the record 100 degrees with strong evening thunderstorms on Memorial Day last year.

Meanwhile, to our south

Periods of heavy rain will persist over the soaked and flooded middle of the country. The highest rainfall amounts over the next week are forecast to be centered on Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri and Iowa.