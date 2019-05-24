Great start to Memorial Day weekend; but stormy Monday

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner May 24, 2019
Timing is everything in life. And in weather.

A warm front blows through Minnesota overnight into Saturday morning. Both Saturday and Sunday feature abundant sunshine and milder temperatures. Minnesota rides the northern edge of a more summerlike air mass the next two days. And it’s not a moment too soon.

Forecast highs Saturday via NOAA.

The belated warming trend comes just a year after one of the earliest heat waves on record in Minnesota. Did you remember the earliest 100-degree temperature record at MSP Airport last Memorial Day? I didn’t either.

Stormy Monday

Memorial Day looks wet and potentially stormy. Most models project rain and possibly some heavy thunderstorms that could dump locally heavy rainfall totals again. The early severe risk right now lies across southern Minnesota, but it could get close to the Twin Cities Monday afternoon. Here’s NOAA’s GFS model.

NOAA GFS model Monday via tropical tidbits.

Slow motion spring

May is running 5 degrees colder than average in the Twin Cities. Next week looks pleasant but cool. We’re having a hard time getting sustained warmth in here this spring.

NOAA via Weather Bell.

Enjoy the sunshine!

 