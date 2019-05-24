Great start to Memorial Day weekend; but stormy Monday

Timing is everything in life. And in weather.

A warm front blows through Minnesota overnight into Saturday morning. Both Saturday and Sunday feature abundant sunshine and milder temperatures. Minnesota rides the northern edge of a more summerlike air mass the next two days. And it’s not a moment too soon.

The belated warming trend comes just a year after one of the earliest heat waves on record in Minnesota. Did you remember the earliest 100-degree temperature record at MSP Airport last Memorial Day? I didn’t either.

Remember the weather last year on Memorial Day (May 28th)? It was 100 degrees! It was the earliest 100 degree reading on record for the Twin Cities, and was the 5th day in a row (out of 6) of 90+ degree temperatures. https://t.co/Kfsgryh3pI #mnwx pic.twitter.com/YDvfkpUe4D — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) May 24, 2019

Stormy Monday

Memorial Day looks wet and potentially stormy. Most models project rain and possibly some heavy thunderstorms that could dump locally heavy rainfall totals again. The early severe risk right now lies across southern Minnesota, but it could get close to the Twin Cities Monday afternoon. Here’s NOAA’s GFS model.

Slow motion spring

May is running 5 degrees colder than average in the Twin Cities. Next week looks pleasant but cool. We’re having a hard time getting sustained warmth in here this spring.

Enjoy the sunshine!