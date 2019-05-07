7th wettest year so far; good weather timing Memorial Day weekend

It’s not your imagination.

This is indeed one of the wettest years on record so far for much of Minnesota. With yet another rain system on the way Friday, this is already the 7th wettest year on record in the Twin Cities. Our 13.74″ or precipitation so far this year is 8.61″ above average for the year. That’s about 160-percent of average.

One of the wettest periods on record: This year (as of May 22nd) is the 7th wettest year to date in Twin Cities. Graph shows this year's precipitation in black, compared to the record year in light blue & normal in green. Graph courtesy of Minnesota State Climatology Office #mnwx pic.twitter.com/EiNLlbIcLD — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) May 23, 2019

More rain Friday

It seems there are just two weather modes in Minnesota this spring. Rain. And, rain on the way.

Our next rain system spreads into western Minnesota overnight. Showers reach the Twin Cities by morning and cover most of Minnesota by midday. NOAA’s NAM 3 km resolution model paints the rain zone Friday.

Rainfall totals look lighter overall than our last system. But that’s still a soaking on already saturated soils.

70s this weekend

Saturday and Sunday look nothing short of spectacular across much of Minnesota. Highs in the mid-70s will feel great. Memorial Day looks wet again. Temperatures stay relatively cool through most of next week.

#GOESEast got a close-up view of Wednesday night's severe weather outbreak in Missouri. More than two dozen tornadoes were reported across Missouri and Oklahoma, including several that prompted #tornado emergencies. More: https://t.co/jVODsQPMxC pic.twitter.com/Bkcq4UvYhr — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) May 23, 2019

Missouri tornadoes

Jefferson City Missouri was hit hard last night by tornadoes.

🚨MUST WATCH:🚨 Here's a look at the #tornado 🌪️ that ripped through #CarlJunction, MO earlier this evening. This storm prompted a tornado emergency near #Joplin, MO. All this coming on the 8 year anniversary of the #joplintornado. #MOwx pic.twitter.com/vzOF1OYC1Z — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) May 23, 2019

Damage is extensive.

This is the damaged Missouri Division of Employment Security Office and debris at Jackson and Dunklin streets in Jefferson City. Please allow crews room to do their work. #MoWx #JeffersonCity pic.twitter.com/uJvQOhMERl — MO Public Safety (@MoPublicSafety) May 23, 2019

It appears warnings were timely last night. Most tornado deaths and injuries are caused by flying debris. You can see why safe shelter, even tornado helmets are critical.

The power of the #tornado that hit Jefferson City, MO just before midnight last night. pic.twitter.com/dyKOClRZ64 — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) May 23, 2019

Severe weather is coming to Minnesota eventually. I just have this feeling that as warm summery air tries to push this cold spring out of here, the storms may get violent.

Stay tuned.