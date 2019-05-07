7th wettest year so far; good weather timing Memorial Day weekend

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner May 23, 2019
1

It’s not your imagination.

This is indeed one of the wettest years on record so far for much of Minnesota. With yet another rain system on the way Friday, this is already the 7th wettest year on record in the Twin Cities. Our 13.74″ or precipitation so far this year is 8.61″ above average for the year. That’s about 160-percent of average.

More rain Friday

It seems there are just two weather modes in Minnesota this spring. Rain. And, rain on the way.

Our next rain system spreads into western Minnesota overnight. Showers reach the Twin Cities by morning and cover most of Minnesota by midday. NOAA’s NAM 3 km resolution model paints the rain zone Friday.

NOAA NAM 3 km resolution model from 7 pm Thursday to 7 pm CDT Friday via tropical tidbits.

Rainfall totals look lighter overall than our last system. But that’s still a soaking on already saturated soils.

NOAA GFS model rainfall output via pivotal weather.

70s this weekend

Saturday and Sunday look nothing short of spectacular across much of Minnesota. Highs in the mid-70s will feel great. Memorial Day looks wet again. Temperatures stay relatively cool through most of next week.

NOAA via Weather Bell.

Missouri tornadoes 

Jefferson City Missouri was hit hard last night by tornadoes.

Damage is extensive.

It appears warnings were timely last night. Most tornado deaths and injuries are caused by flying debris. You can see why safe shelter, even tornado helmets are critical.

Severe weather is coming to Minnesota eventually. I just have this feeling that as warm summery air tries to push this cold spring out of here, the storms may get violent.

Stay tuned.

 

  • horrido

    “Our 13.74″ or precipitation so far this year is 8.61″ above average for the year. That’s about 160-percent of average.”

    We are at 13.74″
    Average is 5.13″
    Excess is 8.61″

    That is two and a half times average, better expressed as 260% of average. The other story is how cold it has been. We have been consistently 10 to 20 degrees below the average high most of the spring. We had a huge April snow storm again this year – something that almost never happens happen twice in a row. These springs have been screwed for years – we are getting the raw end of the global warming deal.