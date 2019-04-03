Mostly Springy: 60s ahead; models favor a Sunday soaker?

The weather maps are coming down with a case of spring fever.

Forecast models look a lot like mid-April as we turn the corner toward this weekend. An emerging wetter weather pattern suggests April showers will become more frequent in the next two weeks.

Temperatures ease into the 60s in southern Minnesota as we head toward the weekend. Northern Minnesota will see highs in the 40s and 50s. I hear Des Moines is nice this time of year.

Final Four visitors will feel at home this weekend. Temperatures return to near average next week. The average high and low in the Twin Cities by next Monday are 54° and 34°.

Fortunate mini-drought

Thursday marks the 21st day of our remarkably well-timed dry spell in much of Minnesota. MSP Airport has recorded just .03″ of precipitation since March 14.

Our fortunate mini-drought has allowed many rivers to crest and begin slowly receding. Today’s featured example is the St. Croix River in Stillwater. It has finally started to slowly back off after cresting just below major flood stage.

There is damage near some area rivers. It could have been much worse.

Drone footage of Hwy 93, 1.5 miles south of Henderson. Rush River is flowing from L to R into the MN river across Hwy 93. It looks like Hwy 93 may have survived this flood—damage limited to silt on the road & shoulder wash outs. Hwy 93 is still underwater both N & S of this area. pic.twitter.com/GOiTdbE50D — MnDOT District 7 (@mndotscentral) April 3, 2019

April showers ahead

A series of upper air waves wring out moisture in the Upper Midwest the next few days. The first brings a decent soaking to southern Minnesota and pushes a few light showers as far north as the Twin Cities Thursday afternoon. But the main event arrives this weekend. The latest model trends suggest scattered showers Saturday, with more sustained and potentially soaking rains Sunday.

NOAA’s GFS model captures that evolving trend.

Forecast models suggest widespread .50″ precipitation totals across Minnesota by Sunday evening with 1″ totals more common in southern Minnesota. A decent spring soaker.

Safe place

It’s just a matter of time until skies turn green and sirens start wailing in some Minnesota communities. Where will you go? It’s good to know your local NWS office is ready.

Knowing your safe place is the most essential preparedness activity to save your life from extreme weather. Do you know where to go when severe weather strikes? We do! Show us your #SafePlaceSelfie and spread the word! pic.twitter.com/F0vEPGHuoF — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) April 3, 2019

So what makes a good safe place? Here’s a short checklist.

These are our safe places and practices! Where are yours? ✅ Hard Hat for head protection ✅ Away from windows and doors ✅ Interior bathroom (plumbing in walls adds to room's structural strength) ✅ Underground in designated "shelter in place" locations#SafePlaceSelfie pic.twitter.com/rIWTFOVn3v — FEMA Region 8 (@femaregion8) April 3, 2019

It’s important to remember that most severe injuries in severe weather come from head trauma. It sounds weird, but keeping a helmet in your car or handy at home may actually save your life in severe weather.

It's #SafePlaceSelfie Day! I keep a helmet and weather radio in my safe place @NWSDesMoines pic.twitter.com/HNwOwWYcYc — Kurtis Gertz (@KurtisGertzKCCI) April 3, 2019

Stay tuned.