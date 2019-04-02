Easing into spring this year; lake ice out in far southern Minnesota

This is how I remember spring in Minnesota. The days get gradually warmer. Spotty April showers sweep the landscape. Snow gradually melts. Pond and lake ice turns black then gives way to open water.

The mercury hit 50° Tuesday at MSP Airport. That’s pretty close to the average high of 51° for April 2. Temperatures hover near 50 in the Twin Cities again Wednesday and Thursday. A late wintry feel hangs on in northern Minnesota with highs in the upper 30s Wednesday.

Friday warm front

You’ll notice the difference by Friday afternoon. A warm front blows in milder air this weekend. Highs don’t look quite as warm as earlier in the week, but anything above 60 degrees is going to feel remarkably mild.

April showers

Occasional scattered showers look likely this weekend. It’s too early to pinpoint timing, but NOAA’s GFS captures the notion of scattered showers as low-pressure tracks through Iowa and Wisconsin.

Lake ice getting weaker

A few lakes are now ice-free in southern Minnesota. That’s about on schedule so far this year.

Record March warmth in Alaska

Alaska’s March temperature departures are astounding.