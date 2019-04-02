A few feisty afternoon showers Tuesday; 60s return this weekend

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Apr 2, 2019
Welcome to early spring in Minnesota.

The weather equation has changed as we move into April. Tuesday’s sun is as strong as Labor Day week in Minnesota. That means abundant solar energy that can heat bare ground more effectively and trigger stronger updrafts.

Why is that important? That means Tuesday’s cold front sailing south across Minnesota will have some extra energy to pop some feisty showers that could produce locally heavy downpours, small hail, even thunderclaps.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s High-Resolution Rapid Refresh model shows a band of showers with the frontal passage Tuesday afternoon that appear convective in nature.

NOAA HRRR model, via tropical tidbits

Mixed snow and rain showers sweep through the northern half of Minnesota.

In southern Minnesota, temperatures reach the pleasant lower 50s before the cold front arrives Tuesday afternoon.

60s return this weekend

The weather maps look springy as we move into the weekend. Scattered April showers look likely. Temperatures rise into the 60s in southern Minnesota, with mostly 50s north. The air is going to have a different feel this weekend. An outbreak of spring fever looks likely.

NOAA, via Weather Bell

March 2019: Cold and snowy

The numbers are in for March. Look away if squeamish.

Severe weather awareness week

Next week is severe weather awareness week in Minnesota. It’s not too early to think about your safe place during severe weather.

Peak bloom in D.C.

The Tidal Basin is beautiful this week. Blooms will arrive in Minnesota eventually.

Stay tuned.