A few feisty afternoon showers Tuesday; 60s return this weekend

Welcome to early spring in Minnesota.

The weather equation has changed as we move into April. Tuesday’s sun is as strong as Labor Day week in Minnesota. That means abundant solar energy that can heat bare ground more effectively and trigger stronger updrafts.

Why is that important? That means Tuesday’s cold front sailing south across Minnesota will have some extra energy to pop some feisty showers that could produce locally heavy downpours, small hail, even thunderclaps.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s High-Resolution Rapid Refresh model shows a band of showers with the frontal passage Tuesday afternoon that appear convective in nature.

Mixed snow and rain showers sweep through the northern half of Minnesota.

In southern Minnesota, temperatures reach the pleasant lower 50s before the cold front arrives Tuesday afternoon.

60s return this weekend

The weather maps look springy as we move into the weekend. Scattered April showers look likely. Temperatures rise into the 60s in southern Minnesota, with mostly 50s north. The air is going to have a different feel this weekend. An outbreak of spring fever looks likely.

March 2019: Cold and snowy

The numbers are in for March. Look away if squeamish.

For March, all 3 climate sites finished below normal for temperature and above normal for precipitation and snowfall. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/D9Ya0MGdN4 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) April 1, 2019

Severe weather awareness week

Next week is severe weather awareness week in Minnesota. It’s not too early to think about your safe place during severe weather.

This Wednesday, April 3, join MILLIONS (hopefully) at 11:11 AM local time in sharing your #safeplaceselfie

It's simple:

-Pick a weather hazard (there are lots: https://t.co/Jlj8KgPlgu )

-Find a safe place and snap a selfie

-share it with the hashtag #safeplaceselfie pic.twitter.com/ZyWjyax07k — NWS (@NWS) April 1, 2019

Peak bloom in D.C.

The Tidal Basin is beautiful this week. Blooms will arrive in Minnesota eventually.

It's no April Fool – the cherry blossoms have reached peak bloom! Based on the current conditions and forecast, you can expect to see the trees in blossom for the next seven to 10 days. #CherryBlossomDC pic.twitter.com/3PtFhsE0f3 — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) April 1, 2019

Stay tuned.