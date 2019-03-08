Winter storm warning for heavy snow Saturday afternoon and night

As you head out the door this Friday morning, be ready for a fairly quiet weather day.

Eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin could see a passing flurry this morning.

Minnesota highs will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

The weekend snowstorm

I know, we don’t need any more snow right now.

Get ready for several inches of snow this weekend across most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern Saturday morning through Sunday morning:

You can see that a wintry mix is possible over far southern Minnesota and parts of the metro area as the precipitation begins on Saturday, then it changes to all snow.

Winter storm warnings have been issued for much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin for Saturday through Saturday night and early Sunday:

The Twin Cities metro area portion of the winter storm warning begins at noon Saturday and runs until 7 a.m. Sunday.

Here are more details:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

338 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019 …MAJOR WINTER STORM SATURDAY INTO SUNDAY MORNING… .A Winter Storm Warning is in effect north of a line from St.

James to Faribault and a Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for

the rest of southern Minnesota for Saturday into early Sunday. Heavy snow will develop over the Plains and advance into southern

and western Minnesota Saturday morning, before reaching eastern

Minnesota around midday, and western Wisconsin during the afternoon.

Snow rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected through early

evening before easing Saturday night. Some rain, sleet, or

freezing rain will mix with the snow at times across southern

Minnesota Saturday. The snow is expected to end by early morning

Sunday. Snowfall totals of 7 to 12 inches are expected across

most of the area, except 4 to 7 inches across southern Minnesota

where a mix is possible. Strong northwest winds will develop Saturday night and Sunday

morning with gusts of 40 to 45 mph possible across southern and

western Minnesota. This will lead to areas of blowing and

drifting snow, but widespread blizzard conditions are not

currently expected. The Winter Storm Warning continues through

Sunday morning across western and portions of southern Minnesota

due to the potential for blowing snow. MNZ043-050-051-060>063-070-078-081800-

/O.UPG.KMPX.WS.A.0009.190309T1500Z-190310T1800Z/

/O.NEW.KMPX.WS.W.0008.190309T1800Z-190310T1200Z/

Morrison-Benton-Sherburne-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Dakota-

Goodhue-

Including the cities of Little Falls, Foley, Elk River,

Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater, Hastings, and Red Wing

338 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019 …WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST SATURDAY TO 7 AM

CDT SUNDAY… * WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 11

inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central and southeast

Minnesota. * WHEN…From noon CST Saturday to 7 AM CDT Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in

either state.

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

An updated Updraft blog will be posted around 9 a.m.