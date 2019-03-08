Warnings for heavy snow Saturday and Saturday night

It’s not like we need more snow right now. But some heavy, wet snow is in our weekend forecast.

As you shovel or plow the snow this weekend, it might help to remember that our snow melts each and every spring. Golf and gardening seasons might be a bit delayed this spring, but they’ll arrive at some point!

Weekend snowstorm

A major winter storm will bring heavy snow to much of Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin Saturday into Sunday.

The precipitation starts as snow in the west. It starts as a wintry mix of rain, light freezing rain, sleet and wet snow in parts of southern Minnesota and portions of the Twin Cities metro area before changing over to all snow. The timing of that changeover to all snow will have a huge effect on snow totals.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon:

Winter storm warnings have been issued for much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin for Saturday through Saturday night into very early Sunday:

The Twin Cities metro area portion of the winter storm warning begins at noon Saturday and runs until 7 a.m. Sunday.

Here are more details:

Temperature trends

Our Friday afternoon highs will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s across Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Saturday highs reach the 30s in most areas:

Sunday highs retreat a bit:

Our average high this time of year is 38 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area.

Metro area highs are projected to be in the upper 20s Monday, followed by mid 30s Tuesday and around 40 Wednesday. We return to the mid 30s next Thursday.

Winter ‘misery’ index?

The Minnesota State Climatology Office has updated their snow and cold index, which is sometimes referred to as the winter “misery” index by people who aren’t fond of snow and cold.

This winter started out mostly mild, with very little snow, in December and early January. Then the snow and the cold ramped up.

According to the climatology office:

As of March 6, 2019 the SCI for the 2018-19 winter is at 135 points: 61 points for cold, 74 points for snow. This is enough for 2018-19 to be categorized as a “moderate” winter. This winter is only 14 points away from being a “severe winter.”

Here’s the chart that compares winters through the years:

The Snow and Cold Index (SCI) formula looks like this:

The Twin Cities Snow and Cold Index (SCI) is an attempt to weigh the relative severity of winter when compared with winters of the past. The SCI assigns single points for daily counts of maximum temperatures 10 degrees F or colder, and daily minimums of 0 degrees F or colder. If the minimum temperature drops to -20 degrees or colder greater, eight points are attributed to that day. Snowfall totals of one inch or greater in a day receive one point. Four-inch snowfalls generate four points for the day, an eight-inch snowfall receives a whopping 16 points. To quantify the duration of winter, one point is tallied for every day with a snow depth of 12 inches or greater.

We’ll see how many points we tally this weekend!