Unusually quiet pattern ahead; warmest air in 4+ months next week

Minnesota has endured an incredible run of rough weather over the past 6 weeks.

10 separate storm systems have pounded the Upper Midwest since January 27. MSP Airport stacked up over 54 inches of snow since late January. That’s a winter’s worth of snow in just the past 6 weeks.

Coming up for air

The good news for storm-weary Minnesotans features a much quieter weather pattern over the next 10 days. The storm track takes a break. The jet stream will lift mercifully into Canada next week. It looks like we’ll finally see a long-awaited sustained pacific flow aloft over the Upper Midwest next week. That means milder air and little precipitation. That’s good weather news for fans of spring, and possibly for flood forecasters. March appears ready to go out like a baby lamb.

Warmest in 4 months

Next week will feature the warmest air in over 4 months in Minnesota. The last time the Twin Cities hit 50 degrees was on November 1. (51 degrees) Temperatures climb steadily next week through the 40s and into the 50s. A few forecast models project temperatures in the 60s by around March 25.

I predict a massive outbreak of spring fever next week. I even caught the Purple One staring down the snowbanks in Chanhassen not far from Paisley Park today.

Even his Purple Highness @prince is staring down the last snows of winter in search of spring today in Chanhassen. #Prince pic.twitter.com/qtkelYzHH6 — MPR Weather (@MPRweather) March 15, 2019

Amazing snowmelt

This week’s snowmelt is nothing short of amazing. Snow depth at MSP Airport dropped from 16″ Tuesday morning to just 4″ Friday morning. That’s a foot of snow that disappeared in just 72 hours. Most of that snow is now water that’s running into your local creek, river, backyard, or basement.

There’s still plenty of snow up north and in western Minnesota. Snow cover is dwindling fast from the Twin Cities south.

Climate strike

It’s remarkable to see the action in progress from young people on climate.

According to https://t.co/pzYB6XuR6u we have already passed way over one million students on school strike today.

Over 2000 places in 125 countries on all continents.

And we have only just started! #fridaysforfuture #schoolstrike4climate

(picture from Prague, Czech Republic) pic.twitter.com/lvStJg3EEU — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) March 15, 2019

Have a great weekend everybody.