Stormageddon: ‘Bomb cyclone’ latest of 10 storms in 6 weeks

It’s been so crazy busy in the Weather Lab I actually had to count the number of storms. And the next one is already here.

This week’s ‘bomb cyclone‘ moving into the Upper Midwest is just the latest in a series of 10 storms that have pounded the Midwest over the past 6 weeks. That’s averages out to a storm about every 4 days. You can see the separate storms on the accumulated precipitation graph from Minneapolis−St. Paul International Airport.

Intense Bomb Cyclone

Our latest storm rolling out of the Rockies meets the criteria for what meteorologists call “bomb cyclogenesis or bombogenesis.”

Bombogenesis occurs when a mid-latitude cyclone rapidly intensifies, with central pressure dropping at least 24 millibars in 24 hours. This storm is setting pressure records as it swirls out of the Rockies.

Latest observations of the #BombCyclone have the minimum pressure down to around 971.0-hPa near the Colorado/Kansas border in Lamar, CO (KLAA). If confirmed, this would be the lowest pressure ever recorded in Colorado for a synoptic cyclone. #cowx pic.twitter.com/EBCzlbKeJV — Philippe Papin (@pppapin) March 13, 2019

Raging blizzard

On the colder side of this storm, an intense blizzard is in progress. Here’s Interstate 80 in Nebraska.

INTENSE, dangerous #blizzard conditions with #BombCyclone! Here is I80 at Kimball NE. Everything is closed of course. Pure whiteout. Winds gusting over 70 mph @breakingweather @accuweather pic.twitter.com/tN5NgcYf43 — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) March 13, 2019

A 280-mile stretch of I-80 is closed in South Dakota.

260 miles of Interstate 90 are closed. If that’s any kind of indication of the road conditions. Stay home. #sdwx #rapidcity pic.twitter.com/A9VSNUPVDs — Megan Murat (@MeganMuratTV) March 13, 2019

Damn. #BombCyclone is pounding Central South Dakota right now. The parking lot was clear two hours ago. #Blizzard pic.twitter.com/I0l0h1KnkC — ASciFiWriter (@ascifiwriter) March 13, 2019

In Colorado, the storm closed Denver International Airport.

Current conditions at DEN 👇🥶 pic.twitter.com/YFR4q87tky — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) March 13, 2019

Severe wind gusts are blowing semitrailers over in the plains.

Incredible footage from Storm Search 7 chaser @BlakeBrownWx of what these dangerously strong winds can do. An 18-wheeler overturned east of Amarillo, along I-40.#txwx #phwx @spann @Ginger_Zee pic.twitter.com/vmzw6BzkKR — Delaney Wearden (@DelaneyWearden7) March 13, 2019

Here’s an update on expected blizzard conditions form the Grand Forks National Weather Service office.

Widespread flood threat

Flood watches continue for a huge chunk of the Upper Midwest.

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

333 PM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019 …RAIN AND SNOW MELT COULD LEAD TO STREET FLOODING AND PONDING

OF WATER IN LOW LYING AREAS THROUGH THURSDAY… .Temperatures will remain mild through Thursday afternoon.

Periods of rain through this evening and again on Thursday will

combine with snow melt to produce street flooding and standing

water over low lying areas in the watch area. The heaviest

rainfall will occur in southwest and west central Minnesota

through this evening, with amounts of one half to locally one

inch before Thursday morning. Significant rises on the main stem

rivers are not expected this week. Many of the the drainage systems are full of ice and snow, so any

melting or runoff from the rain could lead to ponding of water in

low lying areas. Temperatures will fall below freezing Friday, so

any standing water will become ice.

Flooding is already occurring near Sioux Falls.

Warmer next week

Temperatures look even higher next week. Highs in the 50s will feel great, and also jumpstart river flooding.