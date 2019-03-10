Snow moves on; rain Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday and Thursday

Happy Daylight Saving Time!

Here’s your Sunday morning weather briefing.

Lingering light snow in portions of the Twin Cities metro area will pull away as we go through the morning hours.

Snow continues today in northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern from Sunday morning through Sunday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow.

Here’s a summary, from the Duluth office of the National Weather Service;

Snow totals

Many observers take their snow measurements in the morning, and there will be plenty of snow totals coming in this morning. I measured 6.1 inches in St. Paul.

Update: The MSP airport snow total was 4.7 inches. St. Cloud reported 7.5 inches. Hermantown, which is in west-central Minnesota, measured 15 inches of snow from our weekend storm.

You can check snow accumulations as they are posted by the National Weather Service. Hover over a location on the National Weather Service snow map site to see the snow total and the time of observation.

Temperature trends

Sunday afternoon highs will be in the 20s across much of Minnesota, with some lower 30s in parts of the east:

Our average high this time of year is 38 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area.

Metro area highs are projected to be in the upper 20s on Monday, followed by upper 30s Tuesday and mid 40s Wednesday. We’re looking at highs in the lower 40s Thursday, then lower 30s on Friday.

Rain this week

Rain is expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon, and will be followed by extended periods of rain Wednesday into Thursday. The rain could change to snow in western Minnesota early Thursday and in eastern Minnesota late Thursday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model shows the potential precipitation pattern Tuesday afternoon through Thursday evening:

