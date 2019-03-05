Sloppy snow event still lurking this weekend

The maps still look like March this weekend. Yes, it will be milder. But those milder temperatures come with a sloppy, snowy price tag.

The biggest wild card meteorologists are watching in the inbound weekend weather system? Where will the 850-millibar 0-degree isotherm set up? That’s usually a very good indicator of the rain-snow line in winter storms in Minnesota.

The latest model runs favor that rain-snow line setting up just southeast of the Twin Cities Saturday. Here’s a map only weather geeks would appreciate. I’ve circled the 0-degree isotherm on this 850-millibar level map for 6 p.m. CST Saturday from NOAA’s GFS model.

You can see how close that line is to the Twin Cities. A bump just 50-miles north would produce changes in precip type in the Twin Cities area. That’s why temperature is the biggest wildcard now.

We still have 4 days until the bulk of the storm hits. Watch for changes.

Almost Average

Temperatures stagger back closer to average the next few days.

Flood Threat

Here’s a good piece on just how local flood forecasters asses water content in all that snow.

A wide-ranging sampling of the snowpack started Monday in eastern Minnsota. It will provide the National Weather Service and others with key information as they determine whether record snowfalls around the region will turn into spring floodshttps://t.co/FTRbkd9zzd pic.twitter.com/slnhEy8fzh — MPR News (@MPRnews) March 4, 2019

Stay tuned.