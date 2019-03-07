Morning weather briefing; winter storm watch this weekend

As you head out the door Thursday morning, be ready for a fairly quiet weather day.
Far southern Minnesota could see a dusting of light snow, with a flurry chance Thursday evening in the Twin Cities metro area.
Minnesota highs will be in the teens west to lower 20s east:
The weekend snowstorm.
I know, we don’t need this.
Get ready for several inches of snow this weekend across most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model shows the potential precipitation pattern this weekend:
A winter storm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for most of Minnesota and Wisconsin this weekend:
Here are details of the winter storm watch:
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
309 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
…MAJOR WINTER STORM EXPECTED SATURDAY INTO SUNDAY MORNING WITH
HEAVY SNOW LIKELY…
.A Winter Storm Watch has been issued across all of central and
southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin from Saturday through
Sunday morning.
Heavy snow will develop over the Plains and advance into southern
and western Minnesota early Saturday morning, before reaching
eastern Minnesota by late morning, and western Wisconsin by early
afternoon. Snow rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected
through early evening before easing Saturday night. Some rain or
freezing rain could mix with the snow at times along I-90
Saturday. The snow is expected to end by mid morning Sunday. Total
snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches are possible across the
entire region, with the highest amounts currently expected across
central Minnesota, including western parts of the Twin Cities
metro.
Strong northwest winds will develop Saturday night and Sunday
morning with gusts of 40 to 45 mph possible. This will lead to
areas of blowing and drifting snow, but widespread blizzard
conditions are not currently expected.
MNZ041>043-048>051-057>063-066>070-076>078-071715-
/O.NEW.KMPX.WS.A.0009.190309T1500Z-190310T1800Z/
Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Pope-Stearns-Benton-Sherburne-Kandiyohi-
Meeker-Wright-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-McLeod-Sibley-
Carver-Scott-Dakota-Le Sueur-Rice-Goodhue-
Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls,
Glenwood, St Cloud, Foley, Elk River, Willmar, Litchfield,
Monticello, Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater, Hutchinson,
Gaylord, Chaska, Shakopee, Hastings, Le Sueur, Faribault,
and Red Wing
309 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 13
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN…From Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant
snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue
to monitor the latest forecasts.
As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.
An updated Updraft blog will be posted by 9 a.m.