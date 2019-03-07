Morning weather briefing; winter storm watch this weekend

As you head out the door Thursday morning, be ready for a fairly quiet weather day.

Far southern Minnesota could see a dusting of light snow, with a flurry chance Thursday evening in the Twin Cities metro area.

Minnesota highs will be in the teens west to lower 20s east:

The weekend snowstorm.

I know, we don’t need this.

Get ready for several inches of snow this weekend across most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model shows the potential precipitation pattern this weekend:

A winter storm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for most of Minnesota and Wisconsin this weekend:

Here are details of the winter storm watch:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

309 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019 …MAJOR WINTER STORM EXPECTED SATURDAY INTO SUNDAY MORNING WITH

HEAVY SNOW LIKELY… .A Winter Storm Watch has been issued across all of central and

southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin from Saturday through

Sunday morning. Heavy snow will develop over the Plains and advance into southern

and western Minnesota early Saturday morning, before reaching

eastern Minnesota by late morning, and western Wisconsin by early

afternoon. Snow rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected

through early evening before easing Saturday night. Some rain or

freezing rain could mix with the snow at times along I-90

Saturday. The snow is expected to end by mid morning Sunday. Total

snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches are possible across the

entire region, with the highest amounts currently expected across

central Minnesota, including western parts of the Twin Cities

metro. Strong northwest winds will develop Saturday night and Sunday

morning with gusts of 40 to 45 mph possible. This will lead to

areas of blowing and drifting snow, but widespread blizzard

conditions are not currently expected. MNZ041>043-048>051-057>063-066>070-076>078-071715-

/O.NEW.KMPX.WS.A.0009.190309T1500Z-190310T1800Z/

Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Pope-Stearns-Benton-Sherburne-Kandiyohi-

Meeker-Wright-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-McLeod-Sibley-

Carver-Scott-Dakota-Le Sueur-Rice-Goodhue-

Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls,

Glenwood, St Cloud, Foley, Elk River, Willmar, Litchfield,

Monticello, Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater, Hutchinson,

Gaylord, Chaska, Shakopee, Hastings, Le Sueur, Faribault,

and Red Wing

309 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019 …WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON… * WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 13

inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central,

southeast and west central Minnesota. * WHEN…From Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant

snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue

to monitor the latest forecasts.

An updated Updraft blog will be posted by 9 a.m.