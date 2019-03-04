Minne-Snowta: 5 to 7 feet of snow this winter

Break out the yardsticks. The snow is deep across Minnesota these days.

The sky was showing off this morning over the fairgrounds! pic.twitter.com/x92W1YsyFv — Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) March 4, 2019

Much of Minnesota has tallied 5 to 7 feet of snow this winter season. And we’re not done just yet. The latest cumulative seasonal snowfall map across the U.S. shows 5 to 7+ feet across the region. At least a foot of snow has fallen across the northern half of the lowers 48 states this winter.

Here are some seasonal snowfall totals across Minnesota so far.

Location Season snowfall/Average/Departure from average

MSP Airport 62.4/43.4/ +19.0

Rochester 76.9/41.3/ +35.6

St. Cloud 52.7/35.6/ +17.1

Duluth 82.0/67.8/ +14.2

International Falls 56.8/58.1/ -1.3

Eau Claire 81.8/37.5/+44.3

It’s interesting to note that while most stations have recorded higher than average snowfall so far this winter season, International Falls is slightly below average. And Eau Claire has recorded more than 200% of average, twice the average snowfall so far this season.

Storm tracks matter.

Deep snow

There 18 to 40-inches of snow on the ground across Minnesota now. That’s in the 95th to 100th percentile for this date.

Gradually Midler

Temperatures moderate slowly this week. The latest model data suggest at least 30s, possibly even 40-degrees close to the Twin Cities Saturday.

Weekend slop storm?

The latest models continue to suggest a messy mix of rain, snow and possibly some ice across southern Minnesota next weekend. NOAA’s GFS model is typical of the solutions right now. That would bring a rainy mix as far north as the Twin Cities, followed by a dose of heavy wet snow.

In the areas that stay all snow, it could be a pile. It’s going to be interesting to see how this unfolds with each new model run this week. Will the above freezing air layer air get far enough north to produce a mix of rain and snow in the Twin Cities?

Stay tuned.