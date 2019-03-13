Massive storm drives multiple warnings

We’re running out of colors on the weather maps today. This massive storm system has triggered everything from Avalanche warnings in the Rockies to blizzard warnings in the Upper Midwest.

Thow in warnings for wind, flood watches, and dense fog advisories and you have a map that looks a kindergarten art project. Our weather simply refuses to color between the lines this month.

Flood threat: Phase 1

Out two-phase flood threat starts today with phase 1. Rain on deep snowpack, frozen ground, and milder temperatures combine to trigger localized street flooding.

Flood watches cover most of the Upper Midwest through tomorrow.

All that water simply has no place to go but into the low spots. The latest Twin Cities NWS situation report reflects the changing situation.

Flood warnings have already been issued for some areas. Roads were under water and washed out from southeast Minnesota to near Eau Claire. Last night’s rainfall southeast of the Twin Cities triggered this flood warning, which has since expired.

Moderate to heavy rainfall across southeastern MN and western WI is causing flooding on roadways and areas with poor drainage (greatly enhanced by the excessive snow cover). Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads! #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/Cn1qM77QGh — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) March 13, 2019

Today’s additional rainfall will likely trigger additional flood warnings. One note. Rainfall totals do not look as high to me as they did yesterday. That could be good news.

Rainfall moves from south to north across Minnesota today. The heaviest rains favor western Minnesota. Rainfall coverage and intensity picks up through midday hours through this afternoon. A “dry slot” works into southern Minnesota tonight that will taper rainfall. Again, I’m seeing a favorable trend toward less rainfall. Especially in eastern Minnesota.

The system ends with a light coating of wet snow Thursday night. Here’s a wider look at model precipitation totals this week.

Blizzard warnings

As if flooding isn’t enough of a threat this week. The cold side of this storm will bring intense blizzard conditions in the Dakotas and northwest Minnesota.

Including the cities of Cooperstown, Finley, Hope, Mayville,

Hillsboro, Hatton, Portland, Valley City, Fargo, Lisbon,

Enderlin, Gwinner, Milnor, Forman, Rutland, and Wahpeton

513 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019 …BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM CDT

FRIDAY… * WHAT…Significant blizzard conditions expected. Total snow

accumulations of 2 to 11 inches and ice accumulations of around

one tenth of an inch expected. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE…Portions of southeast North Dakota. * WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 1 AM CDT Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS….Travel could be dangerous to impossible

at times. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday

morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause extensive

damage to trees and power lines.

Warmer days ahead

Overall temperatures look milder the next two weeks. Highs in the 40s, and even 50s become more common by late next week.

Flooding Phase 2

The warmth will trigger phase 2 of our flood threat this spring in area rivers. Smaller rivers like the Crow will rise first. Then bigger rivers like the Minnesota and Mississippi. The Crow River west of the Twin Cities if forecast to rise about 8 feet, to near (minor) flood stage by this weekend.

You can watch the progress of flood forecasts on your local river here.

Stay tuned.