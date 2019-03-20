Extremely weird weather on a full spring equinox supermoon

There’s some strange and extreme weather out there these days. And it comes on a rare spring equinox supermoon.

A "Supermoon" is when a full Moon occurs when the moon is at closest approach in its orbit around earth. It's "Super," because the Moon will be at its brightest and largest. Clouds in your area tonight?https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP to see. pic.twitter.com/uCGrnYLOI5 — NWS (@NWS) March 20, 2019

Today marks the start of astronomical spring in the northern hemisphere. The sun’s rays cross the equator on the annual northward journey.

Happy #SpringEquinox! The sun's shadow is nearly straight up and down from the north pole to the south in this image from the @NOAASatellites GOES image viewer! https://t.co/YW65miOLK0 #equinox #spring pic.twitter.com/mWJHqJH203 — NOAA ESRL (@NOAA_ESRL) March 20, 2019

And there’s some really weird weather out there as spring arrives this year.

Nebraska Ice Age Flood

Let’s start in Nebraska where rapid melt-driven record floods have also shoved boulder-sized ice chunks into homes and fields. Talk about unwelcome furniture delivery.

The ground truth of the floods in Nebraska is devastating. Even the images from space are stunning.

Throw in massive ice chunks and the sheer mass and power of fast-moving water and ice has scoured out roads and bridges.

Highway 15 south of Schuyler is left in pieces. https://t.co/QpCdNm04wm pic.twitter.com/3lOnbnzorK — KETV NewsWatch 7 (@KETV) March 19, 2019

The Omaha NWS had to evacuate their forecast office as the water invaded.

You may encounter some broken links on our webpage, but our forecasters remain hard at work forecasting and issuing warnings and products. We've moved operations to Hastings, NE. Thanks, @NWSHastings! pic.twitter.com/duFbVpbGq5 — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) March 17, 2019

Summer in Seattle

In the Pacific Northwest, summer arrived a season early. A highly anomalous weather pattern with a massive warm sprawls over western Canada and the northwest USA.

Parts of Alaska, northern Canada, Washington State soared into the 70s, smashing all-time March records before #winter officially ended. https://t.co/aU2l6Wkiw1 pic.twitter.com/AiMiYeBD1c — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) March 20, 2019

The unusual pattern pushed highs into the 70s and 80s across the Pacific Northwest. That’s record territory.

In records for the Seattle area stretching back to 1894, this is the FIRST time that Seattle has recorded three consecutive days above 75 degrees in the month of March and only the third time with three consecutive days at 70 or above. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 20, 2019

Minnesota nice

Our flood threat continues to evolve in Minnesota. But the overall weather pattern is much nicer. Wednesday’s high of 49 degrees at MSP Airport was the warmest day in 4.6 months! We last hit 51 on November 1. Milder temperatures continue to be the rule through next week.

Your bank believes in climate change

If you still don’t believe scientists on climate change, you may want to ask your bank. Here’s an interesting take from Christopher Flavelle at Bloomberg.

The world isn’t cutting carbon emissions anywhere near quickly enough, a senior executive at J.P. Morgan Asset Management told clients this week — and changing that will require far harder choices than most people realize.