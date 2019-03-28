Cooler weekend; rain late next week? First 70s in sight?

A cool front swept across Minnesota today. Our inbound Canadian air mass blows in seasonably cooler air the next few days. Cooler? Yes. But I don’t see any bracing, eye-watering cold fronts on the map through next week.

Temperatures bottom out Saturday across Minnesota. We rebound through the 50s next week.

First 70s in sight?

The medium-range forecast maps suggest the season’s warmest air so far may arrive the weekend of April 6-7. The upper air maps favor a warm ridge of high pressure moving into the Upper Midwest. Warmer colors return to Minnesota.

Models hint at 60s, maybe even 70s by the weekend of April 6-7. The longer range outlooks show higher skill levels with temperature trends than with daily precipitation timing. Don’t put too much faith in the precise numbers below, but the trends strongly suggest warmer temperatures in about 7-10 days. Encouraging news for those with spring fever.

Dry spell continues for now

Thursday was Day 14 of basically dry weather across Minnesota. Just .01″ of precipitation has fallen in the Twin Cities since March 14. There may be a few light rain or snow showers late Sunday night. But little significant precipitation is likely through next Wednesday. That’s good news for many rivers that will crest in the next week.

When we say there is flooding happening in southern Minnesota, THIS is what we mean. Take a look at the currently closed Hwy 93 heading into Le Sueur, shot on Monday afternoon. @mndotscentral Road closure info: https://t.co/yhtPwRf2sU pic.twitter.com/vVgd3bQx45 — MnDOT (@MnDOTnews) March 27, 2019

Models are beginning to grab hold of a possible rain system next Thursday, April 4. Here’s NOAA’s GFS model.

Coldest spot on earth

We know 2019 is off to a cold start in Minnesota so far. But it’s been much warmer than average in most of the rest of the world.

Our temperatures have been predominantly below normal since the beginning of 2019, but how about elsewhere. Here's a look at a reanalysis of the temperature departure from normal for the period from January 1 through March 25, 2019. pic.twitter.com/uyuafsbAQw — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) March 28, 2019

That pattern is likely to flip at some point this year.

Stay tuned.