‘Bomb cyclone’ sets records; rapid snowmelt; spring-like 50s next week

This week’s ‘bomb cyclone’ looks impressive from space. It’s a meteorological beast.

The visible satellite imagery of the very strong low pressure system over the western Great Plains is wonderful. The surface low is now in western KS, just across the CO/KS border. Take a look! pic.twitter.com/ovTjSfATrx — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) March 13, 2019

The intense storm ripped across several states and set some records. The storm’s central pressure dipped to 968 millibars as it pulled out of eastern Colorado into Kansas. It looks like the storm set the record for the lowest pressure in Colorado, pending verification.

Latest observations of the #BombCyclone have the minimum pressure down to around 971.0-hPa near the Colorado/Kansas border in Lamar, CO (KLAA). If confirmed, this would be the lowest pressure ever recorded in Colorado for a synoptic cyclone. #cowx pic.twitter.com/EBCzlbKeJV — Philippe Papin (@pppapin) March 13, 2019

The intense storm also set wind and pressure records in Denver.

Raging blizzard

The forecast for an intense blizzard panned out from Colorado through Nebraska into the Dakotas and northwest Minnesota. It’s been brutal out there.

Winter weather advisories are up until 1 a.m. Friday for many locations:

336 PM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019 …BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING…

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS

EVENING TO 1 AM CDT FRIDAY… * WHAT…Blizzard conditions expected, mainly in open country.

Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting

as high as 55 mph. * WHERE…Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and

southeast North Dakota. * WHEN…For the Blizzard Warning, until 7 PM CDT this evening.

For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 1

AM CDT Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility

in open country. The hazardous conditions could impact the

evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

The Minnesota State Patrol advised no travel in parts of northwest Minnesota Thursday.

NW MN: road closures expanded in NW MN. Additional highways have been added due to reduced visibility, blowing & drifting snow. More info https://t.co/UtVIO3kuBr pic.twitter.com/uEmCiRuJsW — Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) March 14, 2019

Roads drifted shut, and high winds blew billboards down near Fargo, N.D.

Blizzard warnings continue for Red River Valley and NW MN until 7 pm tonight. Roads drifted over. Highs winds knocked down billboards near Fargo. Images via NDOT & ND Highway Patrol. https://t.co/4RBHlSUmMA #ndwx #mnwx pic.twitter.com/jqzhTSmu6H — MPR Weather (@MPRweather) March 14, 2019

Southern Minnesota: Rapid snowmelt

The milder air and rainfall eroded an amazing 9 inches of snow at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport over the past two days. Yes, the snow piles are indeed dwindling fast.

Heavy rainfall

Surface reports and Doppler radar indicate anywhere from a half inch to 2 inches of rain across southern Minnesota with this storm.

Spring-like next week

The upper air pattern across North America finally looks like spring next week. The jet stream is lifting north into Canada. It finally looks like a sustained push of milder Pacific air is on the way.

All major models crank out highs from the 40s into the 50s next week. A few models hit at 60 degrees for southern Minnesota next Friday.

I can’t say we’re done with snow for the season. But right now models suggest no significant snow events for the next one to two weeks. It appears we’ve turned at least the first corner into spring.

Stay tuned.