Arctic chill Sunday and Monday; looking for our next chance of snow

This isn’t your typical early March weather.

Our average Twin Cities high temperature is 35 degrees this time of year, but we peaked at 18 degrees Saturday afternoon and it’ll be much colder on Sunday.

On to the details.

Temperature trends

Low temps late Saturday night/early Sunday morning will dip into the teens below zero across most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Some spots in north-central and northeastern Minnesota could drop below -20.

The Twin Cities record low of -13 for March 3 could be in jeopardy.

Wind chill temps will be very cold. Here’s a wind chill plot for several locations Saturday night through Monday morning:

The Twin Cities wind chill projection is the dark blue line that’s second from the top.

Wind chill warnings cover most of western Minnesota overnight Saturday night through Sunday morning, with eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin in wind chill advisories:

The wind chill advisory in the Twin Cities metro area runs from midnight Saturday night to noon on Sunday.

Here are more details:

Sunday highs are expected to be a few degrees either side of zero:

The record for our coldest March 3 high temp in the Twin Cities is 6 degrees.

Monday highs will also be very cold:

Twin Cities metro area highs are projected to reach the mid teens on Tuesday, followed by 20 Wednesday and lower 20s Thursday. Upper 20s look reachable on Friday, and we could top 30 degrees next Saturday.

Snow chances

A few scattered Saturday evening flurries are possible in central and southern Minnesota.

Some light snow showers are expected in Minnesota and western Wisconsin Monday and Monday evening.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential snow pattern:

Our flake chance in the Twin Cities would tend to be late Monday afternoon into Monday evening.

One computer model brings us some new snow to shovel late Thursday into early Friday, but most models push that snow off to our south. Stay tuned.

Programming note

