60s arrive Wednesday; how to become a Skywarn weather spotter

Finally!
Thermometers across southern Minnesota will push past the 60-degree mark Wednesday afternoon. The last time the Twin Cities hit 60 degrees? More than five months ago, on Oct. 22.
A “thermal ribbon” works across southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. Snow cover keeps temperatures somewhat in check up north.
Wednesday looks like the warmest day for the next week or so. Temperatures bottom out behind the next cool front Saturday. But overall, the weather maps look a lot like early spring as we turn the corner into April.
Check latest river levels and forecasts here.
Play ball!
It’s a sure sign of spring in Minnesota. The Minnesota Twins open the 2019 season at Target Field Thursday afternoon. Here’s a breakdown of likely weather conditions at first pitch.
- Temperature: 50 degrees
- Sky: Partly cloudy
- Wind: Northwest between 5 and 15 mph. (Blowing toward the outfield)
- Precipitation: None
Here’s a look at the weather for past home openers at Target Field. Four openers have featured highs in the 60s.
Skywarn training events ahead
Ever wanted to become a trained weather spotter? Here’s your chance.
Are you interested in learning more about severe weather and becoming one of our trained storm spotters? Come to one of our two #SKYWARN training class tomorrow in Stearns County. Classes are open to all members of the public, we hope to see you there! #MNwx pic.twitter.com/W1gILW9A3Y
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) March 26, 2019