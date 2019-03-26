60s arrive Wednesday; how to become a Skywarn weather spotter

Finally!

Thermometers across southern Minnesota will push past the 60-degree mark Wednesday afternoon. The last time the Twin Cities hit 60 degrees? More than five months ago, on Oct. 22.

A “thermal ribbon” works across southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. Snow cover keeps temperatures somewhat in check up north.

Wednesday looks like the warmest day for the next week or so. Temperatures bottom out behind the next cool front Saturday. But overall, the weather maps look a lot like early spring as we turn the corner into April.

Check latest river levels and forecasts here.

Play ball!

It’s a sure sign of spring in Minnesota. The Minnesota Twins open the 2019 season at Target Field Thursday afternoon. Here’s a breakdown of likely weather conditions at first pitch.

Temperature: 50 degrees

Sky: Partly cloudy

Wind: Northwest between 5 and 15 mph. (Blowing toward the outfield)

Precipitation: None

Here’s a look at the weather for past home openers at Target Field. Four openers have featured highs in the 60s.

Skywarn training events ahead

Ever wanted to become a trained weather spotter? Here’s your chance.