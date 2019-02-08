Weekend chill, another snowy mess Tuesday?

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Feb 8, 2019
February earned its wintry reputation this week.

Thursday’s predicted snow system delivered as advertised. The Golden Snow Shovel Award? Holyoke, Mahtowa, and Cohasset each came in with a cool foot. MSP Airport picked up a respectable 6.3″ with our latest system. Lakeville bagged 7.5″ and Chanhassen somehow managed 8.5″. A productive band also tagged towns from Annadale, Buffalo, to St. Cloud with 8″ to 9″ totals.

Here’s the map.

Peak snow cover 

We’ll probably hit peak snow cover for the winter across much of Minnesota over the next 2-3 weeks. There’s plenty of snow to play in out there now. Enjoy.

Catching up

This week’s snow blitz brings the MSP season snowfall total up to 28.2″. That’s still -7.8″ behind the average winter pace. But more snow is on the way next week. We’ve logged 10.4″ so far this month at MSP.

Brisk weekend

Minnesotans call this weekend brisk. It would be a civil emergency in the Deep South. Temperatures moderate next week.

NOAA via Weather Bell.

Plowable snow again by Tuesday? 

Light snow late Sunday looks to be around an inch give or take. A much stronger system plows into the Upper Midwest next Monday night. Early models favor a heavy snow swath over southern Minnesota.

It’s too early to pinpoint totals, but the latest European model run is going hog wild with 1.3″ of liquid which would translate into a foot of snow for someone. The American models crank out about half that so far. Here’s NOAA’s GFS on timing, most of the snow coming Monday night through Tuesday.

NOAA GFS model Monday and Tuesday via tropical tidbits.

Stay tuned.

 

  • JonasGrumby

    Great, just great.