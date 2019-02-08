Weekend chill, another snowy mess Tuesday?

February earned its wintry reputation this week.

Thursday’s predicted snow system delivered as advertised. The Golden Snow Shovel Award? Holyoke, Mahtowa, and Cohasset each came in with a cool foot. MSP Airport picked up a respectable 6.3″ with our latest system. Lakeville bagged 7.5″ and Chanhassen somehow managed 8.5″. A productive band also tagged towns from Annadale, Buffalo, to St. Cloud with 8″ to 9″ totals.

Here’s the map.

Here is an analysis of snowfall totals from the most recent storm. Information is interpolated based upon reports we received, so it may not exactly match in areas where we did not receive any snowfall reports. You can view specific reports at https://t.co/3PEGPEdxSW pic.twitter.com/gqhtHQIISX — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 8, 2019

Peak snow cover

We’ll probably hit peak snow cover for the winter across much of Minnesota over the next 2-3 weeks. There’s plenty of snow to play in out there now. Enjoy.

The snow pack has increased significantly over the past week across central and northern Minnesota & Wisconsin due to back-to-back snowstorms. Current snow depths:

Duluth 25"

International Falls 24"

Brainerd 18"

St. Cloud 14"

Eau Claire: 11"

Twin Cities 9"#mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/yOXoO2kih4 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 8, 2019

Catching up

This week’s snow blitz brings the MSP season snowfall total up to 28.2″. That’s still -7.8″ behind the average winter pace. But more snow is on the way next week. We’ve logged 10.4″ so far this month at MSP.

Brisk weekend

Minnesotans call this weekend brisk. It would be a civil emergency in the Deep South. Temperatures moderate next week.

Plowable snow again by Tuesday?

Light snow late Sunday looks to be around an inch give or take. A much stronger system plows into the Upper Midwest next Monday night. Early models favor a heavy snow swath over southern Minnesota.

It’s too early to pinpoint totals, but the latest European model run is going hog wild with 1.3″ of liquid which would translate into a foot of snow for someone. The American models crank out about half that so far. Here’s NOAA’s GFS on timing, most of the snow coming Monday night through Tuesday.

Stay tuned.