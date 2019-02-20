Wednesday storm delivers; watching weekend system storm track

Our Wednesday snow fest delivered as advertised by forecast models. Cue the snowplows.

Most of Minnesota picked up significant to heavy snow totals Wednesday. Snowfall totals between 5 and 11 inches are common across Minnesota including the Twin Cities.

Snow tapers off from south to north across Minnesota Wednesday night.

Snowiest February on record

Official snowfall updates from the Twin Cities NWS at MSP Airport come every 6 hours. But as of noon, we had already smashed the record for the snowiest February on record at MSP.

We’re also in top 10 snowiest of any month territory at MSP Airport.

Not only does our 30.4" so far this month set a new record for February, but this is now tied with November of 1983 of the 10th snowiest calendar month on record for the Twin Cities. This is also the first time we've topped 30" since Dec of 2010 (Domebuster!). #mnwx pic.twitter.com/lay7fRJfZV — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 20, 2019

Making the most of the snow with an outdoor snack #mnwx #Minnesnowta pic.twitter.com/azWPbLNO4T — Matt DePoint (@mattdepoint) February 20, 2019

Coming up for air

We catch a break from snow Thursday and most of Friday. Temperatures moderate into the 30s by the weekend. Chilly air greets us again next week. Spring will come, just not soon.

Snow doesn’t cause crashes. Poor driving decisions cause crashes. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/6vjPxoJTow — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) February 20, 2019

Weekend snow threat: Storm track critical

The latest models show two trends with our potential weekend snow system.

Most models now hold off the snow on Friday’s lead wave until later Friday night. Most models now favor a southeastern track that would lay out the heaviest snow band across southeast Minnesota this weekend.

Let’s drill a little deeper into the possible weekend system. The European and Canadian models favor a southern track that would produce less snow (maybe 1″ to 4″) for most of the Twin Cities. NOAA’s GFS model is the northern outlier. The GFS keeps the Twin Cities on the northern edge of the significant snow zone and suggests several inches in the metro.

Here’s NOAA GFS model version of events this weekend.

Right now I am leaning toward the more southeast track scenarios that would lay out the heaviest bands of snow along an Albert Lea-Rochester-Winona-Eau Claire line this weekend. That scenario would produce lighter snowfall total in the Twin Cities.

In theory.

Let’s see what tomorrow’s model runs bring.