Wave No. 2: Snow returns by evening

Here we go again.

Tuesday’s snow event delivered for the Twin Cities. It overperformed just south and east of the greater Twin Cities. Officially 4.1 inches fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. But a band of 7 to 10 inches set up just south and east.

Check out the snowfall totals here.

Wave No. 2

Our next snow system arrives by Wednesday evening. Snow develops in western Minnesota Wednesday afternoon.

The leading edge band should push into the Twin Cities between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. That shot of snow could be vigorous, dumping a quick 1 to 2 inches to grease up roads quickly this evening. Snow intensity may dial back later Wednesday night before the main upper-level low arrives Thursday in time for morning rush hour.

Both rush hours Thursday look dicey.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s NAM 3 km resolution model shows the notion of two separate shots of heavier snow.

4 to 8 inches likely

Snow will fall for the better part of 24 hours in many areas. That should easily produce 4 to 8 inches across most of Minnesota by late Thursday. Some ice may mix in at times.

Chilly weekend

Subzero lows return this weekend, but the inbound air mass is nowhere near as barbaric as last week.

Here’s the latest situation report from the Twin Cities National Weather Service.

Stay safe out there.