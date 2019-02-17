Sunday snow update; Monday outlook

Here’s an early morning update on our Sunday snow.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential snow pattern Sunday through Sunday night:

The highest snow totals today and tonight are expected to be in southern Minnesota:

Here are details of the winter weather advisory in south-central Minnesota:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

145 AM CST Sun Feb 17 2019 …ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED OVER SOUTHWESTERN AND SOUTHERN

MINNESOTA TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING… .Accumulating snow is expected through Sunday evening for

southwestern and southern Minnesota. Total snow accumulations of

4 to 6 inches can be expected along and south of a line from

Appleton to Redwood Falls to New Ulm to Owatonna. A Winter Weather

Advisory in effect for these areas. MNZ054-064-073>075-082>085-091>093-171500-

/O.CON.KMPX.WW.Y.0016.000000T0000Z-190218T0600Z/

Lac Qui Parle-Yellow Medicine-Redwood-Brown-Nicollet-Watonwan-

Blue Earth-Waseca-Steele-Martin-Faribault-Freeborn-

Including the cities of Madison, Granite Falls, Redwood Falls,

New Ulm, St Peter, St James, Mankato, Waseca, Owatonna, Fairmont,

Blue Earth, and Albert Lea

145 AM CST Sun Feb 17 2019 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT… * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

expected. Isolated higher amounts possible along Interstate 90

corridor. * WHERE…Portions of south central, southwest and west central

Minnesota. * WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in

either state.

Here are details of the winter weather advisory in southeastern Minnesota:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service La Crosse WI

515 AM CST Sun Feb 17 2019 …Snow Continuing to Spread North… .Snow has spread north into the Interstate 90 corridor. The

Fayette County Law Enforcement reported that 2 to 3 inches have

fallen in Elkader. A snow observer in Charles City reported an

inch and a half. Roads are snow covered and slippery across much

of northeast Iowa and in parts of southeast Minnesota and

northeast Iowa. Look for the snow to continue through much of today before

beginning to diminish in intensity late this afternoon and

evening. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected with the

highest totals over northeast Iowa. Expect snow covered and slippery roads through this evening. IAZ008>011-018-019-029-030-MNZ086>088-094>096-WIZ053>055-061-

171915-

/O.CON.KARX.WW.Y.0013.000000T0000Z-190218T0600Z/

Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette-

Clayton-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston-Vernon-

Crawford-Richland-Grant-

Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon,

Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein, Elkader, Dodge Center,

Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, Caledonia, Viroqua,

Prairie Du Chien, Richland Center, and Platteville

515 AM CST Sun Feb 17 2019 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT… * WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE…Portions of southwest Wisconsin, north central and

northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at

511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at

511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Snow totals in the Twin Cities metro area could range from a coating in the far north metro to two to three inches in the far south metro. Minneapolis and St. Paul would tend to be closer to one inch of accumulation.

You can check the latest forecasts and advisories from the NWS offices in the Twin Cities, Sioux Falls, SD and La Crosse, WI.

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

Updated road conditions will be posted by the Minnesota and Wisconsin transportation departments.

Computer models show a snow event for southern and central Minnesota on Wednesday. It should be enough to shovel. There’s another snow opportunity Friday night and next Saturday, so check back as we go through the week.

Temperature trends

Sunday afternoon highs are expected to reach the lower 20s in the Twin Cities and many other areas, with teens elsewhere:

Teens will be common on Monday:

Some spots in the metro area and southeastern Minnesota will touch 20 degrees on Presidents Day.

Metro area highs might only reach the mid-teens on Tuesday, followed by mid 20s on Wednesday. We’re projected to hit the lower 20s on Thursday, followed by mid to upper 20s on Friday.

