Sunday snow update; how often is February our snowiest month?

April was the snowiest month of the 2017-2018 snow season in the Twin Cities metro area.

We still have March (and April) to get through, but February is our snowiest month to this point in our 2018-2019 snow season.

Twin Cities snow data indicate that February has taken the snowiest month prize as recently as the 2015-2016 snow season:

The asterisk for February 2019 indicates that February is not yet complete.

February was also our snowiest month of the 2006-2007 and 2003-2004 snow seasons in the Twin Cities. That’s impressive, since February is the shortest month of the year!

Temperature trends

Friday afternoon highs may only reach the single digits above zero in much of western Minnesota, with teens to the east.

Saturday highs will be mainly in the teens, with some lower 20s southeast:

We’re shooting for about 20 degrees in the metro area.

Highs in the 20s expand into much of central Minnesota on Sunday:

On Monday Feb. 18, our average high temp is 30 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area.

We won’t reach 30 on Presidents Day. Metro area highs will hit around 20 degrees on Monday, followed by upper teens Tuesday and lower 20s next Wednesday.

Sunday snow update

Snow is expected to move into southwestern Minnesota Saturday evening, then spread over about the southern third of Minnesota Saturday night and continue on Sunday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential snow pattern Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon:

The Twin Cities metro area rides the northern edge of the snow, so check forecast updates. It looks like the metro area could see around an inch of snow, with 2 to 3 inches possible in far southern Minnesota.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.