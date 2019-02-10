Sunday snow update; heavy snow possible Monday night into Tuesday

The snow just keeps on coming.

I drove past a neighborhood sliding hill around midday, and dozens of kids were having a great time gliding over the fresh snow on their sleds and snowboards!

It’s not as much fun for those of us who are driving today.

Here’s what to expect this afternoon

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential snow pattern this Sunday afternoon and evening:

Many spots had seen between 2 and 3 inches of snow by midday, and totals could approach 5 to 6 inches in parts of the south metro and portions of western Wisconsin before it tapers off later this afternoon:

Latest update to today's snowfall forecast to account for the band of snow that setup up earlier than expected in the southern Twin Cities metro. Expecting amounts close to 6" now from Lakeville over toward Menomonie. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/Oqvhmr49Bh — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 10, 2019

The entire Twin Cities metro area and much of southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin are included in a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m.:

Here are details of the advisory:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

1127 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019 …LOCALLY HEAVY SNOW BANDS THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON… …SNOW DIMINISHING RAPIDLY BY MID TO LATE AFTERNOON IN

MINNESOTA… .A Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded farther north across

west central Wisconsin due to higher snowfall amounts. The

remainder of the advisory remains the same through the afternoon,

with the exception of adding Sibley and Anoka Counties. The

advisory is roughly east and south of a line from New Ulm, to

Minneapolis, to Osceola and Cumberland Wisconsin. The advisory has

been extended into the early evening for areas along the

Wisconsin, Minnesota border, eastward into west central Wisconsin. Snow will continue to spread across southern Minnesota, and into

west central Wisconsin through the afternoon, but begin to taper

off in southwest and south central Minnesota after 2 pm. There will be bands of heavier snowfall, with snowfall rates as

high as 1 inch per hour likely before 2 pm. It may linger longer

in west central Wisconsin through the early evening. By this

evening, areas in the advisory will have received 2 to 4 inches of

snow, with locally highers amounts where these bands of heavier

snow falls. The main hazard will be snow covered roads with slippery

conditions developing. MNZ060-062-068-069-074>077-082>085-091>093-110000-

/O.CON.KMPX.WW.Y.0012.000000T0000Z-190211T0000Z/

Hennepin-Ramsey-Carver-Scott-Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Rice-

Watonwan-Blue Earth-Waseca-Steele-Martin-Faribault-Freeborn-

Including the cities of Minneapolis, St Paul, Chaska, Shakopee,

New Ulm, St Peter, Le Sueur, Faribault, St James, Mankato,

Waseca, Owatonna, Fairmont, Blue Earth, and Albert Lea

1127 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING… * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches expected, with locally higher amounts likely. * WHERE…Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,

south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

You can check snow accumulations as they are posted by the National Weather Service. Hover over a location on the NWS snow map to see the snow total and the time of observation.

Updated road conditions will be posted by the Minnesota and Wisconsin transportation departments.

You can check the latest forecasts from the NWS offices in the Twin Cities, Sioux Falls, S.D., La Crosse, Wis. and Duluth.

Snowstorm potential Monday evening into Tuesday

Computer models continue to show a strong low pressure system tracking to our southeast Monday night and Tuesday, spinning plenty of moisture over Minnesota and Wisconsin.

NOAA’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential snow pattern Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening:

Some areas could see 6 or more inches of snow from the storm:

Check for updates.

