Sunday snow update; another batch of snow on Wednesday

We’ve seen more than our typical amount of flakes this February!

Snow is expected to continue Sunday afternoon across much of southern Minnesota, then linger in the far south Sunday evening.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential snow pattern Sunday afternoon through Sunday night:

The highest snow totals are expected to be in far southern Minnesota:

Here are details of the winter weather advisory in south-central Minnesota:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

634 AM CST Sun Feb 17 2019 …ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED OVER SOUTHWESTERN AND SOUTHERN

MINNESOTA THROUGH THIS EVENING… .Accumulating snow is expected through this evening for

southwestern and southern Minnesota. Total snow accumulations of 3

to 6 inches can be expected along and south of a line from

Appleton to Redwood Falls to New Ulm to Owatonna. A Winter Weather

Lac Qui Parle-Yellow Medicine-Redwood-Brown-Nicollet-Watonwan-

Blue Earth-Waseca-Steele-Martin-Faribault-Freeborn-

Including the cities of Madison, Granite Falls, Redwood Falls,

New Ulm, St Peter, St James, Mankato, Waseca, Owatonna, Fairmont,

Blue Earth, and Albert Lea

634 AM CST Sun Feb 17 2019 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT… * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches expected. Isolated higher amounts possible along

Interstate 90 corridor. * WHERE…Portions of south central, southwest and west central

Minnesota. * WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in

either state.

Here are details of the winter weather advisory in southeastern Minnesota:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service La Crosse WI

1000 AM CST Sun Feb 17 2019 …Snow Continues…Slippery Travel Along, South Of I-90… .Snow continues to fall across the region, with the bulk of the

accumulations from around Interstate 90 southward. The light

fluffy snow accumulates quickly, with another 1 to 3 inches

expected into tonight. Roads are snow covered and slippery, and will remain so into

Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette-

Clayton-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston-Vernon-

Crawford-Richland-Grant-

Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon,

Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein, Elkader, Dodge Center,

Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, Caledonia, Viroqua,

Prairie Du Chien, Richland Center, and Platteville

1000 AM CST Sun Feb 17 2019 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT… * WHAT…Snow. Additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE…Portions of southwest Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and

southeast Minnesota. * WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at

511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at

511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

There’ll be quite a range of snow totals in the Twin Cities metro area by late Sunday afternoon. Southern parts of Scott county and Dakota county could see two to three inches of snow, with just a light coating of snow in northern Anoka county. Minneapolis and St. Paul snow totals will tend to be somewhere around one inch.

You can check the latest forecasts and advisories from the NWS offices in the Twin Cities, Sioux Falls, SD and La Crosse, WI.

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

Updated road conditions will be posted by the Minnesota and Wisconsin transportation departments.

You can check snow accumulations as they are posted by the National Weather Service. Hover over a location on the NWS snow map to see the snow total and the time of observation.

Temperature trends

Sunday afternoon highs are expected to reach the lower 20s from central Minnesota through the Twin Cities metro area and southeastern Minnesota, with teens elsewhere.

Monday highs will be mainly in the teens:

Some spots in the metro area and southeastern Minnesota will touch 20 degrees on Presidents Day.

Twin Cities metro area highs retreat to the mid teens on Tuesday, followed by mid 20s Wednesday. Metro highs reach the lower 20s Thursday, followed by mid to upper 20s on Friday.

Tuesday night/Wednesday snow

NOAA’s NAM forecast model shows additional snow for much of Minnesota and Wisconsin Tuesday night and Wednesday:

It should be enough to shovel and plow…check updates.

Programming note

