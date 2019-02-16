Sunday snow; another batch of snow on Wednesday?

At least the snow is happening on a weekend, and most of us don’t have to commute to work on Sunday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential snow pattern Saturday evening through Sunday night:

The highest snow totals overnight Saturday night and on Sunday are expected to be in southern Minnesota:

“Late tonight” in the graphic refers to late Saturday night.

Here are details of the winter weather advisory in southwestern Minnesota:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

126 PM CST Sat Feb 16 2019 …ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED OVER SOUTHWESTERN AND SOUTHERN

MINNESOTA TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING… .Accumulating snow is expected tonight through Sunday evening for

southwestern and southern Minnesota. Total snow accumulations of

3 to 6 inches can be expected along and south of a line from

Appleton to Redwood Falls to New Ulm to Owatonna. A Winter

Weather Advisory in effect for these areas. MNZ054-064-073>075-082>085-091>093-170330-

/O.EXT.KMPX.WW.Y.0016.190217T0600Z-190218T0600Z/

Lac Qui Parle-Yellow Medicine-Redwood-Brown-Nicollet-Watonwan-

Blue Earth-Waseca-Steele-Martin-Faribault-Freeborn-

Including the cities of Madison, Granite Falls, Redwood Falls,

New Ulm, St Peter, St James, Mankato, Waseca, Owatonna, Fairmont,

Blue Earth, and Albert Lea

126 PM CST Sat Feb 16 2019 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

MIDNIGHT CST SUNDAY NIGHT… * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

expected. Isolated higher amounts possible along Interstate 90

corridor. * WHERE…Portions of south central, southwest and west central

Minnesota. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to midnight CST Sunday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in

either state.

Here are details of the winter weather advisory in southeastern Minnesota:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service La Crosse WI

157 PM CST Sat Feb 16 2019 …Snow Returns Late Tonight-Sunday…Be Ready For Travel

Impacts… .Snow returns late tonight (generally after midnight), continuing

into Sunday night. 3 to 6 inches are expected south of a

Rochester Minnesota to Richland Center Wisconsin line. Roads will become snow covered and slippery by early Sunday

morning, remaining that way into the night. MNZ086>088-096-WIZ053-055-170400-

/O.EXA.KARX.WW.Y.0013.190217T0600Z-190218T0600Z/

Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Houston-Vernon-Richland-

Including the cities of Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona,

Caledonia, Viroqua, and Richland Center

157 PM CST Sat Feb 16 2019 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

MIDNIGHT CST SUNDAY NIGHT… * WHAT…Snow. Accumulations of 3 to 5 inches expected. * WHERE…Portions of southwest Wisconsin and southeast

Minnesota. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to midnight CST Sunday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at

511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at

511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Snow totals in the Twin Cities metro area could range from one to three inches, with the highest amounts in the far south metro.

You can check the latest forecasts and advisories from the NWS offices in the Twin Cities, Sioux Falls, SD and La Crosse, WI.

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

Updated road conditions will be posted by the Minnesota and Wisconsin transportation departments.

Computer models show a snow event for southern and central Minnesota on Wednesday. It should be enough to shovel. There’s another snow opportunity Friday night and next Saturday, so check back as we go through the week.

Temperature trends

Sunday afternoon highs are expected to reach the 20s in the Twin Cities and points to the south and east:

Monday highs will be mostly in the teens:

Some spots in the metro area and southeastern Minnesota will touch 20 degrees on Presidents Day.

Metro area highs might only reach the mid-teens on Tuesday, followed by mid 20s on Wednesday. We’re projected to hit the lower 20s on Thursday, followed by mid 20s on Friday.

Snow cover

We already have plenty of snow cover throughout Minnesota.

Here’s the latest Minnesota snow depth map from the Minnesota State Climatology Office:

Programming note

