Snow today; heavy snow possible Monday night and Tuesday

Snow and more snow.

That’s been the theme of February 2019!

Snow will expand across southern and central Minnesota, plus parts of northeastern Minnesota and much of Wisconsin this morning and early afternoon, then taper off from west to east later this afternoon.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential snow pattern today and this evening:

The highest snow totals are expected to be from the southeastern part of the Twin Cities metro area into parts of southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Most of the Twin Cities metro area (except Anoka county) is included in a winter weather advisory today:

Details of the advisory:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

315 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019 …ANOTHER ROUND OF SNOW TODAY… .A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for locations east and

south of a line from New Ulm, to Minneapolis, to Chippewa Falls

Wisconsin. The advisory is in effect from 6 AM this morning, to 6

PM this evening. The advisory is mainly along and south of a line

from New Ulm to Prior Lake and Stillwater in Minnesota, and from

Hudson to Bloomer in Wisconsin. Snow will quickly develop across southern Minnesota this morning,

moving into western Wisconsin by this afternoon. By this evening,

areas in the advisory will have received 2 to 4 inches of snow,

with amounts closer to 5 inches possible from southeast Minnesota

up into the Eau Claire, Wisconsin region. The main hazard will be snow covered roads with slippery

conditions developing. MNZ060-062-068-101715-

/O.EXA.KMPX.WW.Y.0012.190210T1200Z-190211T0000Z/

Hennepin-Ramsey-Carver-

Including the cities of Minneapolis, St Paul, and Chaska

315 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING… * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches expected. * WHERE…Hennepin, Ramsey and Carver Counties. * WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in

either state.

Portions of Scott, Dakota and Washington counties could see 4 to 5 inches of snow.

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

You can check snow accumulations as they are posted by the National Weather Service. Hover over a location on the NWS snow map to see the snow total and the time of observation.

Updated road conditions will be posted by the Minnesota and Wisconsin transportation departments.

You can check the latest forecasts from the NWS offices in the Twin Cities, Sioux Falls, S.D., La Crosse, Wis. and Duluth.

Temperatures

Sunday afternoon highs will range from the single digits in far northwestern Minnesota to the lower 20s in the southeast:

Twin Cities metro area highs are projected to be in the mid to upper 20s on Monday and Tuesday, then around 18 on Wednesday. We’re looking at highs in the lower 20s Thursday and Friday.

Snowstorm potential Monday evening into Tuesday

Computer models continue to show a strong low pressure system tracking to our southeast Monday night and Tuesday, spinning plenty of moisture over Minnesota and Wisconsin.

NOAA’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential snow pattern Monday through Tuesday evening:

The Twin Cities metro area is included in the area that could get heavy snow from Monday night into Tuesday:

I wouldn’t be surprised to see some double-digit snow totals. Check forecast updates as we get closer to Monday night.

