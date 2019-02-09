Snow returns Sunday; we could see a lot of snow on Tuesday

Temperatures will be cold today, but winds will be reasonable.

There’s plenty of snow cover all across Minnesota right now, which is great for cross-country skiers, snowmobilers and kids with sleds.

Temperature trends

Saturday afternoon highs should reach the single-digits above zero in most of northern and central Minnesota, with some lower teens in the south.

We’ll be a few degrees warmer on Sunday, with highs in the teens in many areas and some 20s in the southeast:

Most of Minnesota will see highs in the 20s on Monday:

The Twin Cities metro area will peak in the mid to upper 20s on Tuesday, then our Wednesday high will be around 20. We’ll probably reach the mid 20s Thursday, then retreat to the lower 20s on Friday.

Sunday snow

Most of Minnesota will see some snow on Sunday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential snow pattern Sunday and Sunday night:

It’ll be enough to shovel:

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you'll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

Tuesday snowstorm potential

Computer models continue to show a strong low pressure system tracking to our southeast on Monday night and Tuesday, spinning plenty of moisture over Minnesota and Wisconsin.

NOAA’s Global Forecast System model shows the potential precipitation pattern from late Monday through Tuesday:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the precipitation rate (mm per hour), not to the total amount of snow or rain.

The Twin Cities metro area and points to the south and east could see the heaviest snow:

Tuesday morning and evening commutes could be very slow. Check forecast updates as we get closer to Tuesday,

Programming note

