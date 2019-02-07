Snow blitz snarls roads; subzero cold next

Our Thursday winter storm has delivered.

The wind is no joke. Blowing snow will continue this evening with whiteout conditions in West Central MN and South Central WI. Travel in those areas is not advised. #MNwx #WIWx pic.twitter.com/FHQAjCDVuj — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 7, 2019

Widespread 4- to 8-inch snowfall totals blanket much of Minnesota. Several 6 inches-plus reports are in from the Twin Cities area.

1 SSE Falcon Heights [Ramsey Co, MN] CO-OP OBSERVER reports SNOW of 6.90 INCH at 3:45 PM CST — STORM TOTAL SNOWFALL REPORT.

White Bear Lake [Ramsey Co, MN] PUBLIC reports SNOW of 6.00 INCH at 4:29 PM CST — MEASUREMENT WITH PHOTO SENT VIA TWEET.

Heavier, snowfall totals are coming in from central and northern Minnesota from St. Cloud to hear Duluth.

Cold Spring [Stearns Co, MN] PUBLIC reports SNOW of 8.50 INCH at 2:09 PM CST — MEASUREMENT WITH PHOTO SENT VIA TWEET.

NWS Duluth [St. Louis Co, MN] OFFICIAL NWS OBS reports HEAVY SNOW of 8.90 INCH at 4:30 PM CST — STORM TOTAL SNOWFALL ACCUMULATION.

6 S Grand Rapids [Itasca Co, MN] PUBLIC reports HEAVY SNOW of 10.00 INCH at 5:00 PM CST —

Check out the latest snowfall totals here as they roll in.

Wind and cold next

High winds and subzero wind chills are funneling in behind the system overnight.

Subzero air lingers this weekend. Temperatures moderate next week.

Stay safe out there!