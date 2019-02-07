Snow and blowing snow slow down our commutes

Snow will be with us most of today, tapering off this evening. Blowing snow will reduce visibilities.

Here’s a summary:

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential snow pattern today and this evening:

Projected snow amounts are highest to the east:

The Twin Cities metro area is included in a winter weather advisory until midnight tonight for 3 to 5 inches of snow plus blowing snow. We could also see a bit of freezing drizzle this morning. From midnight through noon tomorrow we’re included in a wind chill advisory:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

347 AM CST Thu Feb 7 2019

…HEAVY SNOW TODAY WITH BLIZZARD CONDITIONS DEVELOPING IN

SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA THURSDAY AFTERNOON…

…DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…

.The Blizzard Warning has been expanded to include areas along

and south of a line from Morris, to Mankato, to Owatonna from noon

today through midnight tonight.

The Winter Storm Warning has been trimmed from the eastern Twin

Cities metro and now includes location along and east of a line

from Pepin, to Menomonie, to Rice Lake through midnight tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the remainder of

central and southern Minnesota and is now in effect for counties

along the St. Croix river in Wisconsin through midnight tonight.

Storm total snowfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected across

the Blizzard Warning and Winter Weather Advisory areas, with

amounts of 6 to 8 inches possible in the winter storm warning in

west central Wisconsin. Winds are expected to increase late this

morning, with blizzard conditions developing across west central

into south central Minnesota by the afternoon and lasting through

the evening.

Dangerous wind chills will accompany this system as well and a

wind chill warning has been issued for tonight through Friday

morning for locations along and west of a line from Redwood Falls,

to Litchfield, to Little Falls. To the east of the warning, a

Wind Chill Advisory has been issued across the rest of central and

southern Minnesota and counties along the Minnesota border in

western Wisconsin for tonight through Friday morning. Wind chill

values will range from 35 below to 40 below zero in the warning

and 30 below to 35 below zero in the advisory.

MNZ043>045-050>052-059>062-066>069-076-077-071800-

/O.NEW.KMPX.WC.Y.0007.190208T0600Z-190208T1800Z/

/O.CON.KMPX.WW.Y.0011.000000T0000Z-190208T0600Z/

Morrison-Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Benton-Sherburne-Isanti-Wright-

Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-McLeod-Sibley-Carver-Scott-Le Sueur-Rice-

Including the cities of Little Falls, Princeton, Mora, Foley,

Elk River, Cambridge, Monticello, Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul,

Hutchinson, Gaylord, Chaska, Shakopee, Le Sueur, and Faribault

347 AM CST Thu Feb 7 2019

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT…

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow with very cold wind chills

expected. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as

high as 35 mph. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and south central

Minnesota.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight CST

tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to

noon CST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. The

dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed

skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or

freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.

The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in

either state.