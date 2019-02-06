Round 2: Snowfall of 4 to 8 inches likely by late Thursday

Here we go. Again.

Our second snow wave blankets Minnesota Wednesday night through most of Thursday. Our latest low-pressure storm is a classic Panhandle hook swinging toward Chicago from the Oklahoma Panhandle region. This storm will be a little wetter than the fluffy 13:1 snow:water ratio Tuesday.

Snow cranks up Wednesday evening and continues at variable intensity through Thursday afternoon. Both rush hours Thursday will be affected by snow.

Here’s the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s NAM 3 km resolution model version of events:

4 to 8 inches



Given the near 24-hour duration of snow in many areas, I still think a general 4-to 8-inch snowfall range works for most of Minnesota. Northern Minnesota and the North Shore will likely see a foot or more. Lake-effect and topographical enhancement will boost totals along the North Shore.

Blizzard warnings

Throw in a tight pressure gradient wicked winds will create blizzard conditions in western Minnesota.

Including the cities of Madison, Granite Falls, Redwood Falls,

New Ulm, St James, Mankato, Fairmont, and Blue Earth

234 PM CST Wed Feb 6 2019 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST

THURSDAY… …BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST

THURSDAY NIGHT… * WHAT…Blizzard conditions and snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45

mph. * WHERE…Portions of south central, southwest and west central

Minnesota. * WHEN…For the Blizzard Warning, from noon Thursday to

midnight CST Thursday night. For the Winter Weather Advisory,

until noon CST Thursday. Most of the snow will fall late

tonight, and into Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below

zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10

minutes.

Arctic invasion

Another blast of arctic air follows the storm. It won’t be nearly as cold as last week, but it will get our attention. Highs in the 20s next week will feel remarkably tolerable.

Banding structure

I always say winter storms in Minnesota are like a box of Cracker Jack. They come with a free surprise toy.

Tuesday’s free surprise was the way a couple of intense snowfall bands set up southeast and west of the Twin Cities. That cranked out some impressively high snowfall totals in those areas.

Let’s see what surprises Thursday brings.