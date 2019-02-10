More snow to shovel and plow Monday evening into Tuesday; which commutes are affected?

This idea might catch on:

My daughter’s neighbor in St. Paul, MN builds robots. He built this remote controlled snow blower and did all the driveways on her block. pic.twitter.com/xFjMdSNaoV — Mike Wiz (@MikeWiz60) February 10, 2019

We’ll have a couple of additional snow events this week.

Sunday fluff

Sunday’s snow had a high snow-to-water ratio, so the fluffy snow piled up. There were several snowfall reports of 5 inches or more in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. The Sunday total at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 5.9 inches.

You can check snow accumulations as they are posted by the National Weather Service. Hover over a location on the NWS snow map to see the snow total and the time of observation.

Updated road conditions will be posted by the Minnesota and Wisconsin transportation departments.

More snow Monday afternoon into Tuesday

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential snow pattern Monday through Tuesday evening:

The heaviest snow from this system could clip eastern Minnesota:

The Twin Cities metro area is included in a winter storm watch from 6 p.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Tuesday. It’s for the possibility of 5 to 8 inches of snow. A winter storm watch starts at 3 p.m Monday in portions of south-central and southeastern Minnesota. The winter storm watch starts at 9 p.m. Monday in Chisago and Pine counties, plus northwestern Wisconsin and west-central Wisconsin.

Here are details of the winter storm watch that includes the Twin Cities metro area, beginning Monday evening:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

448 PM CST Sun Feb 10 2019 …HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE LATE MONDAY AND TUESDAY… .A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for parts of south central

and east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin for late

Monday through Tuesday. The Watch is in effect for locations

generally east and south of a Rush City to Twin Cities to

Fairmont line, where snowfall accumulations in excess of 6 inches

appear possible. A period of freezing rain or freezing drizzle

will also be possible on Monday as the precipitation is

beginning. Blowing snow and attendant visibility reductions will

also be possible on Tuesday as northwest winds increase. In the meantime, a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for

areas east of Lakeville to New Richmond until 9 PM. Snow covered

Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Carver-Scott-Le Sueur-Rice-

Including the cities of Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Chaska,

Shakopee, Le Sueur, and Faribault

448 PM CST Sun Feb 10 2019 …WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING

THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON…

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED… * WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8

inches possible. * WHERE…Portions of east central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN…From Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant

snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue

to monitor the latest forecasts.

The watch areas may be adjusted or converted to advisories or warnings well before the snow arrives. You can check the latest forecasts, advisories and warnings from the NWS offices in the Twin Cities, Sioux Falls, S.D., La Crosse, Wis. and Duluth.

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

Commutes

The snow has ended this Sunday evening in most of the metro area. Depending on the progress of overnight plowing, Monday morning’s commute may be affected by some leftover snow or ice.

The next batch of snow might hold off in the Twin Cities metro area until after the Monday p.m. commute. The snow could affect p.m. commutes in far southern Minnesota. Both commutes on Tuesday will be affected by snow.

The models don’t agree on the snow pattern later this week, but one model does show some snow Thursday evening into Friday morning. We’ll see how that pans out.

Temperature trends

Monday highs will be the warmest that we’ve seen in about a week, with lots of 20s in central and southern Minnesota:

Our average high this time of year is 28 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area

Metro area highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 20s on Tuesday, then in the upper teens on Wednesday. We’re could see highs in the lower 20s Thursday and Friday.

I hope that you have a good week!