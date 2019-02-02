Mildest temps since mid-January; snowstorm for northern Minn. Sunday evening into Monday

Happy Groundhog Day!

We’ll have mild weekend temps, followed by cooler weather this coming week.

If you’re heading out to play in the snow this weekend, you’ll be interested in the latest Minnesota snow depth map from the Minnesota State Climatology Office:

Temperature trends

Saturday afternoon highs are expected to be in the 30s across roughly the southern half of Minnesota, with mostly 20s in the north. The far north could see upper teens. Most of the Twin Cities metro area should reach the upper 30s. The last time that the temp at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was warmer than 32 degrees was Jan. 15!

Sunday highs will range from the teens in far northwestern Minnesota to the lower 40s in the far southeast:

The metro area will probably reach the upper 30s, which is well above our average high this time of year of 25 degrees.

Falling temps are expected on Monday, and Twin Cities metro area highs are forecast to reach the teens on Tuesday, lower 20s Wednesday and Thursday, then back to the teens Friday.

Areas of fog/drizzle/freezing drizzle

Parts of southeastern Minnesota saw some fog and freezing fog this Saturday morning.

___________________________________________________________________________

10 a.m. Update

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for the southern part of the Twin Cities metro area from noon today until noon on Sunday:

____________________________________________________________________________

Southeastern Minnesota and portions of the Twin Cities metro area could see some fog, and occasional drizzle and patchy freezing drizzle, overnight Saturday night into early Sunday.

Sunday night and Monday snow

A low pressure system is expected to spread snow into parts of northwestern Minnesota on Sunday. The snow area expands across most of northern Minnesota Sunday evening, with the snow continuing Sunday night into Monday.

Southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area could see a wintry mix of rain, light freezing rain, sleet and snow Sunday night, changing over to all snow at some point on Monday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern from Sunday through Monday evening:

The heaviest snow Sunday evening through Monday is expected to be in northwestern Minnesota and parts of north-central Minnesota:

Notice the potential ice accumulation in the Twin Cities Sunday night/early Monday.

A winter storm watch, for heavy snow and blowing snow, begins at 6 p.m. Sunday in much of northwestern Minnesota and runs to 6 p.m. Monday:

You can check the latest forecasts from the NWS offices in the Twin Cities, Grand Forks, N.D., Sioux Falls, S.D., La Crosse, Wis. and Duluth.

