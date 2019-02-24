Howling winds today, with blowing and drifting snow

The accumulating snow is pretty much over in the Twin Cities, now the window-rattling winds will re-distribute it.

Blowing and drifting snow will severely reduce visibilities across most of Minnesota and Wisconsin today. Wisconsin and northeastern Minnesota will see some additional snow.

Big picture

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern today and this evening:

Additional accumulations will be highest in Wisconsin:

Additional warnings

Blizzard warnings continue across much of Minnesota today, including the southern portion of the Twin Cities metro area:

Keep in mind that you don’t need a lot of falling snow to prompt a blizzard warning; here’s the NOAA blizzard warning definition:

Blizzard Warning

A Blizzard Warning means that the following conditions are occurring or expected within the next 12 to 18 hours.

1) Snow and/or blowing snow reducing visibility to 1/4 mile or less for 3 hours or longer

AND

2) Sustained winds of 35 mph or greater or frequent gusts to 35 mph or greater.

There is no temperature requirement that must be met to achieve blizzard conditions.

There’s plenty of snow on the ground all across Minnesota and Wisconsin. Some of that snow cover will be picked up by the fierce winds today.

Here’s the winter storm discussion, followed by the blizzard warning details:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

625 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019 …DANGEROUS WINTER STORM CONTINUES TODAY AS WINDS INCREASE WITH

WIDESPREAD BLOWING SNOW… .A Blizzard Warning will continue through Sunday afternoon for

most locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin along and south of I-

94. This includes southern portions of the Twin Cities metro,

away from more suburban areas, as well as Ladysmith, Chippewa

Falls, and Eau Claire Wisconsin. A Winter Storm Warning is in

effect through Sunday afternoon from the core of the Twin Cities

metro northward along I-35 including Polk and Barron counties. A

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the counties north of

I-94 and west of I-35. Snow will end across Wisconsin this morning but winds will

increase after sunrise. Wind gusts near 50 mph are expected,

which will result in widespread whiteout conditions in the

Blizzard Warning area. Travel will be very dangerous or

impossible as roads become drifted shut. Road closures have been

reported. DO NOT TRAVEL. MNZ067-069-070-074>076-WIZ023-242030-

/O.CON.KMPX.BZ.W.0003.000000T0000Z-190225T0000Z/

Sibley-Scott-Dakota-Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-St. Croix-

Including the cities of Gaylord, Shakopee, Hastings, New Ulm,

St Peter, Le Sueur, and Hudson

625 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019 …BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING… * WHAT…Blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as

50 mph. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central and south central

Minnesota. * WHEN…Until 6 PM CST Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel will be very difficult with some

roads becoming impassable. Areas of blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down

tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are

expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds

and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout

conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If

you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get

stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in

either state.

And winter storm warning details for Minneapolis, St. Paul and the north metro:

MNZ053-060>063-WIZ014-242030-

/O.CON.KMPX.WS.W.0007.000000T0000Z-190225T0000Z/

Chisago-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Polk-

Including the cities of Center City, Minneapolis, Blaine,

St Paul, Stillwater, and Osceola

625 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019 …WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING… * WHAT…Blowing snow expected with winds gusting as high as 45

mph. * WHERE…In Wisconsin, Polk County. In Minnesota, Washington

County. * WHEN…Until 6 PM CST Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Warning for blowing snow means severe winter

weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in

either state.

