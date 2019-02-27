Hints of a pattern change ahead? 30s late next week?

One more snow.

That might be the motto on the weather maps in the next week. There are signs that our weather pattern may be about to change ever so slightly in about a week.

Forecast models suggest Friday’s snow system may be the last for at least a few days, maybe longer. And temperatures could reach the thawing point late next week.

First, we endure one more shot of snow and one more arctic air incursion.

Naturally.

Latest snowfall

We dig out from another 1 to 3 inches for most areas Wednesday. Eau Claire, Wis., bagged 5.4 inches this time. Unreal.

Next snow Friday

We catch a break on snowfall the rest of Wednesday and Thursday. Our next snow wave arrives Friday.

That sun feels stronger out there. Wednesday’s sun angle in the sky and intensity are the same as mid-October. Subzero cold can’t last much longer. Highs in the 20s will feel remarkably mild Thursday and Friday.

Arctic cold returns this weekend. Temperatures moderate again next week.

Pacific flow ahead?

The longer range forecast maps continue to suggest a milder Pacific flow by late next week.

That should allow temperatures to reach the low 30s more consistently in about 10 days.

The big question at that point is will the helping of milder air come with a side of heavy wet snow? Or perhaps a gentle rain?

Stay tuned.