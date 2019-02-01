Goodbye vortex, hello mild weekend; wintry mix Sunday night into Monday

Happy February!

The temperature at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport finally climbed above zero Friday morning. That’s worth mentioning because our official Twin Cities temp was below zero since late Monday evening.

You’ll like where the temps are headed.

Temperature trends

Friday highs will be in the teens in about the northeastern half of Minnesota, with lots of 20s elsewhere. The far southwest will see some 30s.

Saturday highs will be in the 30s in the southern half of Minnesota, with mostly 20s in the north:

The last time that we topped 32 degrees in the Twin Cities was Jan. 15.

On Sunday, highs are expected to range from the 20s in northwestern Minnesota to the 40s southeast:

Some spots in the metro area could touch 40 Sunday afternoon.

Our average high this time of year is 25 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area.

Falling temps are expected on Monday, and metro area highs could be in the teens from Tuesday through Friday of next week.

Snow chances

Far northern Minnesota could see some snow showers this Friday afternoon and Friday evening.

The next snow event moves in Sunday night and Monday.

A storm system is expected to spread a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow into southern Minnesota Sunday night and Monday, with mainly snow in northern Minnesota. Monday will be windy, with the wintry mix changing to all snow at some point in southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model shows the potential precipitation pattern Sunday evening into Monday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the precipitation rate (mm per hour), not to the total amount of rain or snow.

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

January summary

The January climate summary is in for Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Despite very warm weather during the first two weeks of January, we ended up colder than normal for the month:

The average temp (average of all the high temps and low temps) was 1.3 degrees colder than normal at MSP airport. Snowfall totaled 6.8 inches, which is 5.4 inches below normal.

Snow depth

Heading out to play in the snow this weekend?

There’s plenty of snow on the ground across much of Minnesota, with the deepest snow cover in the north. Here’s the latest Minnesota snow depth map from the Minnesota State Climatology Office:

I’ll bet that a lot of Minnesotans will be spending time outdoors this weekend!