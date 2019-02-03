Foggy Sunday; wintry mix to snow Sunday evening into Monday, with heavy snow staying north

One year ago today was the Saturday before the Super Bowl.

There was some nice fluffy snow that day as multiple festivities took place in downtown Minneapolis:

At times during the 1 to 2 inch snowfall it looked like a beautiful snow globe.

Super Bowl Sunday was sunny and very cold, so visitors had a nice sample of wintry Minnesota weather during their stay.

Fog lingers

Dense fog lingers over much of Minnesota today, and there are dense fog advisories:

The dense fog advisory continues until noon this Sunday for most of the Twin Cities metro area and points to the north and northwest. The dense fog advisory continues all day today and through Sunday evening in Scott and Dakota county of the south metro, and in south-central and southeastern Minnesota and west-central and southwestern Wisconsin.

Here’s the advisory for the south metro and points south and east:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

546 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019 MNZ069-070-074>078-082>085-091>093-WIZ015-016-023>028-032000-

/O.CON.KMPX.FG.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-190204T0600Z/

Scott-Dakota-Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Rice-Goodhue-Watonwan-

Blue Earth-Waseca-Steele-Martin-Faribault-Freeborn-Barron-Rusk-

St. Croix-Pierce-Dunn-Pepin-Chippewa-Eau Claire-

Including the cities of Shakopee, Hastings, New Ulm, St Peter,

Le Sueur, Faribault, Red Wing, St James, Mankato, Waseca,

Owatonna, Fairmont, Blue Earth, Albert Lea, Rice Lake, Ladysmith,

Hudson, River Falls, Prescott, Menomonie, Durand, Chippewa Falls,

and Eau Claire

546 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019 …DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT… * VISIBILITY…A quarter mile or less. * IMPACTS…Significantly reduced visibilities. In addition, icy

conditions are expected due to the frozen ground. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving…slow down…

use your headlights…and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Winter storm

Snow is expected to spread into parts of northwestern Minnesota this Sunday afternoon. The snow area expands across most of northern Minnesota Sunday evening, with the snow continuing overnight Sunday night into Monday.

Southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area could see a wintry mix of drizzle/rain, freezing drizzle/light freezing rain, sleet and snow Sunday evening and overnight, changing over to all snow at some point on Monday..

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow or rain.

The heaviest snow Sunday evening into Monday morning will be in northern Minnesota:

Here are the areas with winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories, which begin Sunday evening:

The winter weather advisory runs from 9 p.m. this Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday in the Twin Cities metro area:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

302 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019 …FREEZING RAIN EXPECTED TONIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING… .Light freezing rain will develop late this evening and continue

for much of the night before mixing with sleet and snow Monday

morning. One tenth of an inch of ice and less than an inch of snow

are expected. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect tonight and

Monday morning from southwest Minnesota to east central Minnesota

and west central Wisconsin. MNZ051>053-058>063-065>070-073>078-082>085-091-092-WIZ014-015-

023>025-031715-

/O.NEW.KMPX.WW.Y.0009.190204T0300Z-190204T1500Z/

Sherburne-Isanti-Chisago-Meeker-Wright-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-

Washington-Renville-McLeod-Sibley-Carver-Scott-Dakota-Redwood-

Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Rice-Goodhue-Watonwan-Blue Earth-Waseca-

Steele-Martin-Faribault-Polk-Barron-St. Croix-Pierce-Dunn-

Including the cities of Elk River, Cambridge, Center City,

Litchfield, Monticello, Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater,

Olivia, Hutchinson, Gaylord, Chaska, Shakopee, Hastings,

Redwood Falls, New Ulm, St Peter, Le Sueur, Faribault, Red Wing,

St James, Mankato, Waseca, Owatonna, Fairmont, Blue Earth,

Osceola, Rice Lake, Hudson, River Falls, Prescott, and Menomonie

302 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

9 AM CST MONDAY… * WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch

expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and

central, east central, south central, southeast and southwest

Minnesota. * WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or

freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in

either state.

The Monday morning commute could be very slow.

You can check the latest forecasts from the NWS offices in the Twin Cities, Grand Forks, N.D., Sioux Falls, S.D., La Crosse, Wis. and Duluth.

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

Temperature trends

Sunday highs will range from the teens in far northwestern Minnesota to the lower 40s in far southeastern Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro area should top out in the upper 30s.

On Monday, colder air will spread across much of Minnesota:

fo

Twin Cities metro area temps will probably fall during the day on Monday, after a morning high in the 20s. Metro area highs are expected to be in the teens on Tuesday, followed by lower 20s Wednesday, then back to the teens for Thursday and Friday.

